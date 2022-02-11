news, local-news,

The state of local jetties and strategies to rectify structural issues will be another talking point for Flinders candidates going into the state election in March. Independent candidate for Flinders, Liz Habermann, held a meet and greet at Tumby Bay on January 24 where she listened to locals talk about issues and concerns in their area. Mrs Habermann said one issue which kept getting raised was the condition of the local Tumby Bay jetty and had a look for herself. "It badly needs repairs to make it safe again, with cost estimates of more than a million dollars," she said. "The $1 million or more is expected to be paid for by the council using any available grants or ratepayer funds, yet the SA Government recently paid $43 million to build a new causeway at Victor Harbor for that council. "Surely the Premier can find the funds to fix the Tumby Bay jetty or even build a new one." Mrs Habermann said residents also raised concern about the foreshore wall that was affected by a high tide and strong winds during a storm, with an estimate of more than $1 million to replace it. She said this was another example of the lack of maintenance of state government assets over many years. "The people on Eyre Peninsula are a forgotten people because they live in a safe Liberal seat," she said. "Ratepayers should not be paying millions of dollars for maintenance of state government assets." Liberal candidate for Flinders Sam Telfer said investment into jetties across the region had been a subject he had been passionate about for years and had been working on solutions for a number of years. "This has culminated in the Liberal Government working with communities on a draft State Jetties Strategy which will highlight where the greatest needs are, and develop an appropriate framework for state government to work on maintenance of jetties with local communities and councils," he said. "It is exciting how this has advanced, and there will be options for jetties such as Tumby Bay and others across the Eyre Peninsula and State to ensure we can continue to enjoy them now and into the future." Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/6605f079-23d5-4355-890b-1af36a0a4893.jpeg/r51_167_480_409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Flinders candidates discuss jetty strategies