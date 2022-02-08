comment,

Country regions across South Australia have experienced extreme difficulty in attracting and retaining long-term GPs to their areas for the past 15 years. Reasons for this generally relate to the extremely long hours, up to 12 hours per day with GPs having to work to meet the needs of their patients and the challenging workplace conditions under which they are forced to serve their communities. News that there will "$42m to lure GPs to bush hospitals" over two years (The Advertiser, January 26), is welcomed by all rural and regional residents, but care and consideration is needed to ensure that it is used to attract GPs who will remain in a rural practice for the long-term and not just be a short-term fix. Local consultation should be undertaken with GPs and allied health staff who have genuine rural experience and who would provide practical solutions that would address the problems faced, rather than be the result of determinations made by city-based health bureaucrats after an "exhaustive and extensive inquiry". Addressing and providing real solutions to our doctor shortage is urgently required or country areas will be left with only 'Dr Mobile' or 'Dr Landline' as their consulting physician. I am a 72-year-old who visits our Port Lincoln Leisure Centre several times a week to swim laps or use the workout room. I frequently find my daughter and grand-daughter using the facilities at the a same time. Three generations simultaneously in the centre. In these days of COVID, the centre does an excellent job of keeping the facilities safe for us to use. I am very proud of our centre facilities and staff. The administration and staff are always friendly and helpful. Well done, leisure centre.

More rural doctors needed