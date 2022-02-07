sport, local-sport,

TASMAN 10/106 DEF BY SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 1/107 Southern Eyre South have cemented their place as the team to beat going into the tail end of the season after defeating Tasman by nine wickets at Centenary on Saturday. Tasman elected to bat first with openers Bodhi Fauser and Jim Stockham getting their team to 22 after six overs. The following over saw Stockham smack a pair of fours but went for one big shot too many and was caught by Roger Puckridge for 17, two overs later Fauser was out lbw for 13. Bowlers Ryan Siebert and Damien Green limited Tasman runs over the next five overs with Tasman scoring just eight runs, and Green claiming the wicket of Jaiden Jude (2). Tasman was a bit more successful in the next five, adding 21 more runs before losing Matt Dyer (5) and Andrew Frick (20) to be 4/71 after 20 overs. Ben Smith would clean up with the ball over his six overs, allowing just eight runs while claiming the wickets of Jack Bunder (18) and Aden Martin (3), as well as Liam Strudwick (3) and Cody Siebert (0) in the same over. Liam O'Dea added to the attack with his five overs at the tail end of the innings, allowing only 12 runs and claiming the final wicket of Matt James (2) to leave Tasman all out on 106. Smith would back up his bowling effort with the bat and in the first over scored a pair of fours as together with R. Siebert got SES to 0/31 after 10 overs. Tasman claimed their sole wicket in the 13th over with R. Siebert caught by C. Siebert for eight, but this brought Liam O'Dea to the crease and with Smith put on a match winning partnership. Smith would bring up his half century in the 21st over on his way to 64 n.o. while O'Dea made 24 n.o. as part of a 59-run partnership across 15 overs. The pair scoring the last two runs for victory in the 28th over with nine wickets in hand. TOD RIVER 10/115 DEF BY CHARLTON 2/116 Charlton are back in the winner's column after defeating Tod River by eight wickets at Dorward Oval on Saturday. Tod River elected to bat first with openers Nick O'Leary and Tim Wiseman making 14 off the bat from the first five overs. Charlton's James Fuss would then make his way through the top order, first having Wiseman caught for five and in his next over claimed O'Leary (9) and Darcy Wiseman (0). Soon Brendan Johnstone was run out for three and Tod River were on 4/29 after 12 overs. Max Coote displayed some good batting to try to lift his team's score and together with Kade Mullins put on a 24-run partnership. Tyrese Sincock took the ball in the 23rd over and almost scored a hattrick as he dismissed K. Mullins (10) and Aaron Spearen (0) in consecutive balls. He and Nick Wright over the next nine overs allowed just 12 runs with Wright dismissing Archie Aldridge (0) and Sincock claiming M. Coote (25). McInerney and Zac Mullins did their best to add some needed runs late, McInerney adding 17 before he was bowled by Sincock. Meanwhile Z. Mullins finished not out on 17, which included a pair of fours in the final over of the innings as Lochie Lang had Archie Coote caught for one to leave Tod River all out on 115. Sincock was the best of Charlton's bowlers with 4/13 off nine overs with three maidens while Fuss claimed 3/18 off his seven overs. Charlton's run chase started well as Connor Madden and Sincock scored 13 off the bat before Aldridge bowled Sincock out for five in the fifth over. This brought Luke Yancic to the crease and with Madden they set their team up for victory with a 69-run partnership. Madden concluded the partnership in major fashion with a four followed by a six before he was caught by bowler T. Wiseman on 43. Needing just 11 runs to win Yancic (39 n.o.) and Josh Humphries (5 n.o.) brought up the winning runs in the next two overs for Charlton to surpass Tod River's total in the 21st over with eight wickets in hand.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/27a62382-fc42-41e5-b3f0-deecf052c9f3.jpg/r460_686_4202_2800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg