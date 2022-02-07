news, local-news,

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a child's motorcycle from a Port Lincoln residence on Friday afternoon. Sometime between 2pm and 6.15pm on February 4 thieves managed to steal a KTM 50 motorcycle, pictured above, from the rear yard of a house on Wavell Road. Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or know of the whereabouts of the motorcycle to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au, you can remain anonymous.

