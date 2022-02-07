news, local-news,

Police are trying to locate missing man Farhang 'Frank' Pakravan, 60, who was last seen at Cleve at about 2pm on February 3. Mr Pakravan is believed to be driving either an orange Ford Fiesta with SA registration S773BUC or a blue Ford Fairlane with SA registration WLD005 and may be travelling to or in Victoria. He is described as 175cm tall, 150kg with dark brown hair. Police and family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who may seen Mr Pakravan or his vehicles to contact police immediately on 131 444.

Police seek missing man last seen at Cleve