news, local-news,

A Port Lincoln author has released his second book of short stories, with this one inspired by a reflection on the past. Following his first book 'The Last Free Man and Other Stories' in 2020, Lewis Woolston has followed up with his new book 'Remembering the Dead and Other Stories' published in January. Mr Woolston said the second book came about after reflecting about the past. "I had a good couple of years where things went right in my life, I got married, had a daughter, published my first book and I started thinking about the past, my misspent youth and things like that," he said. "I Googled a person I used to know and the first thing that came up was his grave, and that where it all started from." His new book features short stories, which includes a solder wishing for freedom while guarding a barracks gate in Brisbane and an Adelaide man who learns about the meaning of life from a deceased uncle. Mr Woolston said while first book was well received, which included a shortlisting for the NT Book Awards in 2020, he felt this book showed a further improvement in his storytelling. "The first book was more immediate, writing about the life I was living while working in roadhouses on the Nullarbor so I was writing it as I was living it while this is more looking backwards and thought out," he said. "I think it's a better book, a more mature book and I feel I've grown a bit as a writer." Mr Woolston has been writing for about 10 years and after looking at different genres finally clicked with short stories. "I always use something from real life and then run away with that, there's always a little bit of truth but don't let truth get in the way of a good yarn," he said. Mr Woolston said he was already working on a third book which could be published in about a year or two. Meanwhile people can buy Mr Woolston's latest book through publishers Truth Serum Press as well as through Amazon and Booktopia.

