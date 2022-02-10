news, local-news,

Candidates for the seat of Flinders in the state election have discussed safety concerns on local roads with different solutions to alleviate pressure from increased traffic. Liberal candidate for Flinders Sam Telfer has addressed the increase usage of heavy vehicles and trucks on Port Lincoln roads, saying a focus will be on investment into the city and state-owned access streets. Mr Telfer said he would advocate for prioritised works on significant roads and intersections within the city, including Liverpool Street and Mortlock Terrace. He said as the main population and shopping centre of the Eyre Peninsula, Port Lincoln's streets have seen increasing usage throughout the years, along with substantial export activity through the local port. "In my opinion, the next important focus for investment should be in the city of Port Lincoln, and the important state-owned access streets which have had much increased usage from heavy vehicles and trucks," he said. "The intersections, roundabouts and slipways through these major areas were designed for use by smaller trucks and fewer vehicles, and need to be modified and modernised to be safer and more effective for the needs of the future. "As the Liberal candidate for Flinders, I am advocating for the state government to priorities working with the Port Lincoln City Council, industry and community to develop suitable solutions on the significant roads and intersections in the city, such as Liverpool Street, Mortlock Terrace, Verran Terrace and Porter Street." Mr Telfer said the Marshall Government had invested $125 million into the road network across Flinders in partnership with the federal government, with more than $32 million being allocated directly into important Lower Eyre Peninsula trade routes. However independent candidate for Flinders Liz Habermann has argued issues on local roads became exasperated thanks to state government inaction with the region's rail. Mrs Habermann said she was skeptical of the state government support arguing this was only an election time promise. "The people of Port Lincoln only have a vague unfunded promise that the new government will be asked to fund their roads in the future," she said. "There is every possibility that Port Lincoln people will be forgotten again as they have been in the past." Mrs Habermann has campaigned for the return of rail on the Eyre Peninsula and said the state government had failed to ensure lessees Genesee and Wyoming (now One Rail Australia) kept with maintenance requirements. She said the company suspended their operations in March 2019, even though 20 years remained on the state government lease. "As a result we have 60 extra trucks on the road for every train load of grain that was delivered by rail, no wonder there have been a significant increase in trucks driving through the heart of Port Lincoln's shopping precinct," she said.

