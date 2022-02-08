sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association played host to the first inter association senior challenge for more than 30 years last Friday night against Port Neill Association, which includes Tumby Bay and Ungarra. In what was a fantastic night of tennis 12 players from each team competed. With the barbecue fired up the players hit the courts ready for some action. In the opening round Henry Green and Michael Curtis pushed their opponents to play their best tennis with Boyd McCurry and Andrew Cabot having to pull out the big shots to get over the line 7-5. In women's doubles Corinne Shillabeer and Julie Polkinghorne had to muster all their combined experience to get over the line in their match against Abbey Bates and Lana Roediger 7-5. In singles there were three tiebreak results with Archie Harris going down 6-8 to Mitchell Bailey in an enthralling match. Cabot showed too much experience for junior gun Hartwig and McCurry pulled out the big shots to take out his match against Curtis. In the final round Port Lincoln took control of the match winning the mixed doubles and reverse doubles coming home with a solid win. Thanks to everyone that made the night possible and it will certainly be on the calendar next season. JUNIOR TENNIS Back on court after the summer break there were some of the closest results for the season. With some teams having a new look it was great to see players starting to hone their tennis ready for the Sportspower Superstore tournament coming up on February 26 and 27. Make sure players start getting your doubles partner organized. Stosur 6 sets 56 games def Alcott 6 sets 54 games In the doubles round Sachi Vidov and Holly Bates got off to a cracking start winning the opening doubles match for their team. Alcott were in fine form winning the remaining matches with Mabel Hyde and Claire Bailey playing an outstanding match to win 6-4. Going into the singles round Alcott had a two set advantage which they added to through the efforts of Edward Kutny, Jorja Povey and when Alexis Povey won a marathon match in the tiebreak 11-9 their team was in the box seat. With their backs to the wall and this is one of the reasons they are in the top half of the ladder Stosur set about regrouping and getting some much needed sets on the board through the efforts of Bates, Lydeamore, Vanderwal, Hayman and when Sebastien Clem played one of his best matches of the season winning in the tiebreak 7-5 this would prove to be a crucial win. With the sets locked at five all and after a count back on games Stosur were home with the points. McDonald's best player: Sebastien Clem. DeMinaur 7 sets 53 games def Djokovic 5 sets 48 games McDonald's best player: Isabella Townsend. Nadal 7 sets 57 games def Barty 5 sets 47 games McDonald's best player: Sienna White. MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT Sportspower 4 sets 29 games def The Fresh Fish 2 sets 23 games Best: Andrew Casanova. Shepperd Building Company 4 sets 28 games def Terry White Chemmart 2 sets 16 games Best: Arley Byass. GPK Accounting 5 sets 35 games def Eyre Eye Centre 1 set 23 games Best: Andrew McCouaig.

