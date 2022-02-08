sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Roadrunners def Shields 10-9 Shields looked strong with the bat managing to score two runs with safe hits to Porscha Shepperd,Taylor Darby and Dannielle Miegel. Roadies went into the batter's box with some fire beneath them crossing five runs in their first at bat with Tessa Rusden and Milly Morton hitting two base hits. Roadrunners took their momentum into the field and made the three outs before shields could score any runs. Roadies went back and scored three more runs, and kept shields scoreless again in the top of the third. Shields repaid the favour with a quick three up three down fielding dig. Using this confidence boost Shields took to the batter's box and crossed four runs with safe hits to Shepperd, Darby, Melissa Balek and Miegel. Shields kept their field tight again with three up three down including a quick double play before hitting the batter's box again. Top of the fifth Roadies got the first two batters out but Shields kept on fighting going on to score three more runs which included a home run smash to Luka Woods putting Shields one run up before returning to the field. Roadrunners needing one run to tie and two runs to win the game handled the pressure very well and finished the game crossing two runs with an outfield hit to Siann Cross finishing off the game. Best at bat: Shields: D. Miegel (3 from 3); Roadrunners: J. Woolford (2 from 2). Squaws def Eagles 9 - 1 Eagles were swinging in their first five at bats putting bat to ball but the experienced Squaws fielders made quick outs. Few safe hits were had in the top of the sixth as Koren Jenkins scored the only run for Eagles for the day. Squaws opened their day with two runs in the first dig with fast legs before outs made. Over the next few innings there were many safe outfield hits and another four runs scored. Eagles made a great play coming from the outfield with a relay to make an out at home with a bang on through from Jenkins to Wells. Last two digs had more outfield hits as Jaclyn Hage smashed a stunner home run to right field ending the game. Best at bat: Squaws: J. Hage (2 from 3, 1 home run), K. Simes (2 from 4); Eagles: K. Wells (2 from 3). Best in field: Squaws: J. Hage (2 outs, 4 assists), A. Jantke (4 strikeouts); Eagles: H. Wiseman (6 strikeouts, 2 outs, 1 assist), K. Jenkins (3 outs, 1 assist). B GRADE Roadrunners def Shields 15-2 Tanya Habner started in the pitching circle for Roadies and quickly shut down Shields with no runs scoring. Tara Welsh had the job for Shields and with the help of her field quickly shut roadies down with no runs scoring. Shields had three up three down in their second at bat. Roadies came out firing in their second at bat crossing five runs with multiple safe hits including a two base hit to Bronwyn Warland. Shields still struggling with the bat but determined to cross a run saw them dig deep and unleash a three base bomb to Stacey Hanley followed by a safe hit to Zoey Muller, bringing in their only run for that dig. Shields kept Roadies scoreless in their third at bat who then returned the favour for shields fourth at bat. Roadies crossed another two runs in their fourth at bat with safe hits to Habner, Brooke Neindorf and Elisa Heath. Shields still determined to cross some runs managed to score one more run with safe hits to Z. Muller, Lily Muller and Airlie Hartwich. Roadies crossed another three runs in the bottom of the fifth which included a three base hit to Melissa Shadwell. Was three up three down for Shields in the top of the sixth with Roadies continuing to go hard with the bats, crossing another five runs with another three base hit to Shadwell. Best at bat: Shields: Zoey Muller Airlie Hartwich 2 from 3; Roadrunners: Jessica Noske 4 from 4 Squaws def Eagles 20 - 0 It was three short digs in the batter's box for Eagles as the unstoppable arm of Suzie Scanlon threw down some sensational pitches, taking four strikeouts for the day. Despite valiant efforts Eagles were unable to capitalize on their hits with the impenetrable Squaws infield making the quick outs. It was a busy day for the Eagles fielders, working through two long digs on the diamond in the heat, as the Squaws batters went to town finding the right spots to push runners around the bases. We saw safe hits from all batters in the first dig as Scanlon smashed a triple bagger to left field as the dig ended with a double play from Sara Sellen at third base. Second at bat is when the big guns come out. Left field initially copped all the hits as Cate Pearce and Rachel Wright hit lovely stand up doubles then Gemma Fowler stepped up to smash a triple base hit to right field. Back to the top of the line-up started with a double base hit from Scanlon and Sam Skinn pushing runners around, before the dig ended with Scanlon pummelling an awesome home run hit to left field, and the game was called. Best at bat: Squaws: S. Scanlon (4 from 4, 1 home run), K. Bilney (3 from 3). Best in field: Squaws: S. Scanlon (4 strikeouts, 1 out), B. Green (1 out, 1 assist); Eagles: S. Sellen (2 outs, 1 assist). UNDER 16s Roadrunners def Shields 13-2 Roadies took to the field first with Tanayah D'Agostini taking on the pitching duties shutting Shields down very quickly with no runs scored. Chloe Todd took on the pitching duties for Shields but Roadies' experience was too strong for the Tigers side and they crossed five runs with exceptional batting and base running. Shields went again with the bat and managed to cross one with with an impressive three base bomb to Airlie Hartwich and a safe hit to Izabella Hannan bringing her runner home. Roadies crossed another five runs in their second at bat with safe hits to Lily O'Leary, Charlotte Davidson. Shields last at bat seen them score one more run very quickly with Hartwich getting on base and stealing her way around the diamond with very smart base running. Roadies again strong with the bat managed to cross another quick three runs with another safe hit to O'Leary before time of game was called. Best at bat: Shields: A. Hartwich (2 from 2); Roadrunners: L. O'Leary (2 from 2). Squaws def Eagles 20 - 0 The junior Eaglettes were swinging hard in the batter's box with patience getting batters on bases and one safe hit from Iyraeah Miller-Bilney, as the brilliant pitchers at Squaws, Anna Te Wano and Ella Simpson chucked down four strikeouts for the game. The little Indian ladies used four innings to secure their 20 run total, with an outstanding display of batting skills with experienced players Tyra Skinn hitting a stand up double, and Kia Bascomb and Mahlia Vlassco smashing stellar centre field home runs in the first dig. Déjà vu for Bascomb, sending yet another ball flying out and over centre field in the second bat. Bottom of the third innings saw Jorja Defelice finish the dig in style with a deadly home run smash to centre field. Fourth bat had very patient batting from many batters before safe hits across the diamond as the minimum runs were scored and time in game called. Best at bat: Squaws: K. Bascomb (4 from 4, 2 home runs), T. Skinn (3 from 4). Eagles: I. Miller-Bilney (1 from 2). Best in field: Squaws: A. Te Wano (2 strikeouts, 3 assists); Eagles: J. Wilson (1 strikeout, 3 assists).

Roadrunners find runs to beat Shields