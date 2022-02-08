sport, local-sport,

Coyotes def Indians 10-3 After finishing minor premiers Coyotes were in the field first for the semi final. Calan Rutherford went to the mound, his brother Connor got the first out, Jayden Jenkins went down swinging and when Timmy Dennis flied a ball to Charlie Todd at centre field the Doggies were in to bat. Dennis went to the mound for the Tribe and although Jack Todd hit safely he was unable to score as the Tribes defence shut down the Coyotes bats with four batters up for three outs and no runs scored. The second inning was again brief for the Tribe as Rutherford was firing on the mound striking out the first two batters and when Aiden Knight grounded a ball to Hudson Howie it was soon side away with the Coyotes defence again only seeing three batters. Coyotes followed suit with only four batters making the trip to the plate as the Tribes defence retired three of them for no runs scored, Aiden Knight took a nice catch at left field for one of the outs. The third inning was better for the Tribe as five batters made the trip to the plate but only Wes Bilney Jnr managed a hit with a nice stand up double to left field, unfortunately he could not cross home plate before the third out and the game was still without a run. Coyotes came to the plate eager to change that with some patient batting and hits to Jack Todd, Tygh Te Wano and Clayton Colbert the Dogs were able to cross four runs and really put the pressure on Indians. The Tribe managed to get six batters to the plate and although the bases were loaded Coyotes really tightened the screws as a ground ball seen T. Dennis out at home plate and with Rutherford picking up another two strike outs the Tribe again were kept scoreless. With game entering the later stages Coyotes put the game beyond reach as they crossed another six runs with J. Todd, Te Wano and Colbert all hitting safely again sending their team into the grand final. With the game out of reach the young Indians went into bat for last time, and to their credit they did not give up. Te Wano replaced Rutherford on the mound with Bilney Jnr hitting safely again, Dennis also hit safely and the Tribe managed to score three runs before time ran out to make the score a little less one sided. Indians will take some confidence into their preliminary final with Saints Friday night, Coyotes will be watching closely as they will face the winner in the grand final. Best at bat was Coyotes Jack Todd (3 from 3). Best in field was Coyotes' Calan Rutherford (6 strike outs).

Coyotes defeat Indians in under 16 baseball semi final