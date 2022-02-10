Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula
Support locals
North Shields Hall and Progress Association
Thursday, February 10, North Shields Hall, 6pm, Meeting - all welcome.
Logging on
Lincoln Auto Club
Sunday, February 13, 9.30am at Ravendale Community Sports Centre. Log Book issue and endorsements session. AGM deferred to a future date.
Market day
Coffin Bay market back again
Coffin Bay market this Sunday, February 13, 10am-2.30pm in the Hall by the Sea. Stalls include homemade tarts, cakes, jams, and sauces, as well as a variety of arts and crafts items including quilts, face masks, jewellery, knitted items and more, as well as a second hand book stall.
Touchdown
Super Bowl Live
Monday, February 14, Port Lincoln Hotel - Sharkys, open from 9am, catch all the action of the NFL Superbowl, breakfast and drink specials, book a table or booth at 8621 2000, or email sarins@portlincolnhotel.com.au
Get together
Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Club
Tuesday, February 15, Boston Sports Clubrooms, 10am. Meeting - masks must be worn, stay at home if unwell.
Sailing away
Adelaide to Pt Lincoln Yacht Race and Lincoln Week Regatta
Friday, February 18 to Thursday, February 24, Port Lincoln Yacht Club. Action will take place on the waters of Boston Bay and Spencer Gulf. More information - lincolnweek.com.au
Off and racing
McDonalds Port Lincoln 2022 Cup Prelude
Sunday, February 20, gates open 11am, admission is $10 donation RMH Treasure Life Ride. Features a seven race card with the excitement of live racing, in preparation for the MGA Insurance Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup. Visit plrc.com.au/race-days/twilight-races-4 or phone 8682 3851.
Postponed
Port Lincoln Music Society
Society's annual general meeting, which was to take place Sunday, February 20, has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty regarding COVID regulations.
'Happy Chat' group
Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Club
Tuesday, February 22, 10am, meet at Port Lincoln Hotel. Tropical theme - masks must be worn.
It's a celebration
Lincoln Happy Hatters
Friday, February 25, Marina Hotel boardwalk, 12noon. Past and present members can help celebrate 15th birthday with lunch. RSVP if interested to Orial, Queen of Roses and Reading before February 18 on 8682 2771 or 0429 671 553.
Works of art
Senior Artists' Exhibition
Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351.
Rainbow of fun
Colour Tumby
Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. More info - www.colourtumby.com