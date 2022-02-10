Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula

news, local-news,

Support locals North Shields Hall and Progress Association Thursday, February 10, North Shields Hall, 6pm, Meeting - all welcome. Logging on Lincoln Auto Club Sunday, February 13, 9.30am at Ravendale Community Sports Centre. Log Book issue and endorsements session. AGM deferred to a future date. Market day Coffin Bay market back again Coffin Bay market this Sunday, February 13, 10am-2.30pm in the Hall by the Sea. Stalls include homemade tarts, cakes, jams, and sauces, as well as a variety of arts and crafts items including quilts, face masks, jewellery, knitted items and more, as well as a second hand book stall. Touchdown Super Bowl Live Monday, February 14, Port Lincoln Hotel - Sharkys, open from 9am, catch all the action of the NFL Superbowl, breakfast and drink specials, book a table or booth at 8621 2000, or email sarins@portlincolnhotel.com.au Get together Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Club Tuesday, February 15, Boston Sports Clubrooms, 10am. Meeting - masks must be worn, stay at home if unwell. Sailing away Adelaide to Pt Lincoln Yacht Race and Lincoln Week Regatta Friday, February 18 to Thursday, February 24, Port Lincoln Yacht Club. Action will take place on the waters of Boston Bay and Spencer Gulf. More information - lincolnweek.com.au Off and racing McDonalds Port Lincoln 2022 Cup Prelude Sunday, February 20, gates open 11am, admission is $10 donation RMH Treasure Life Ride. Features a seven race card with the excitement of live racing, in preparation for the MGA Insurance Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup. Visit plrc.com.au/race-days/twilight-races-4 or phone 8682 3851. Postponed Port Lincoln Music Society Society's annual general meeting, which was to take place Sunday, February 20, has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty regarding COVID regulations. 'Happy Chat' group Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Club Tuesday, February 22, 10am, meet at Port Lincoln Hotel. Tropical theme - masks must be worn. It's a celebration Lincoln Happy Hatters Friday, February 25, Marina Hotel boardwalk, 12noon. Past and present members can help celebrate 15th birthday with lunch. RSVP if interested to Orial, Queen of Roses and Reading before February 18 on 8682 2771 or 0429 671 553. Works of art Senior Artists' Exhibition Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351. Rainbow of fun Colour Tumby Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. More info - www.colourtumby.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/18cbe1d3-dcc4-4fbf-a4f2-1e052d18f12d.jpg/r417_148_915_429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula