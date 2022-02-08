news, local-news,

Sport flows through the veins of Port Lincoln resident Brooke Neindorf, whether it has been hitting a softball, kicking a footy on the field or being a passionate spectator. Known for her role as a reporter for the ABC, Ms Neindorf has also been active with local sport since she was a child, playing netball and softball in Port Lincoln and Tumby Bay. This week has seen her step back into another sport she loves, football as she plays for Boston in the Telstra PLFLW Competition. Previously Ms Neindorf played in the EP Sharks team in 2014 and has been a part of the Eyre Peninsula team at the last two country championships in 2019 and 2021. She said football had always been a sport she enjoyed watching and playing it at school. "I love team sports so it's got the camaraderie of team sports with it, I love kicking the footy and it's great to see with this new league," she said. "While I'm one of the oldest ones out there it provides, for this group of kids, the opportunity to get drafted one day." Ms Neindorf has also been playing for South Australia in the AFL Masters Carnival since 2017 and plans to return in 2022 for the carnival in Adelaide. She said the state hoped to put forward two sides this year and encouraged local women aged 35 and older to have a go. However Ms Neindorf has continued to be involved in other sports, namely softball, with Roadrunners, in the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association and netball, with Tumby Bay, in the Great Flinders Netball Association. Her efforts throughout many years has resulted in three different life memberships in 2021, receiving honours from Roadrunners, Tumby Bay and Great Flinders. Ms Neindorf said it felt special to receive the three life memberships in the same year, as well as a shock as there were so many who made the sports clubs function behind the scenes. "It was a huge honour, I didn't expect it whatsoever," she said. "There are a lot of people who have done a lot more than I have...for all the clubs to have that honour is massive and it's something I'm very proud of." Ms Neindorf is also a big sports fan and especially gets into Olympics, including the current Winter Olympics in Beijing. She said her love of the Olympics was tied to her time studying sports journalism at university in Canberra, as well as enjoying the sight of all the different countries coming together to compete. "Those who know me know the Olympics is one of my favourite things," she said. "I love the Olympics because when I studied at Canberra I did a lot of work at the Australian Institute of Sport, helping athletes prepare for the Olympics in terms of media. "Seeing someone you may have had something to do with is pretty cool." Whether it is participating as part of a team on the field or enjoying it as a spectator off the field, Ms Neindorf will continue to showcase her sporting spirit in Port Lincoln and abroad.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/95c660f7-bf09-4dee-bfdf-90a1e8f3b0bc.JPG/r133_184_5653_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg