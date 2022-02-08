$350k combined from Eyre Peninsula structure fires

news, local-news,

Country Fire Service brigades across Eyre Peninsula have responded to two separate structure fires across the region Tuesday morning, which totaled about $350,000 in damage. Just after 9.30am CFS brigades responded to reports of a structure fire on Bratten Way at Kapinnie. On arrival firefighters found the fire had spread through a shed on the property, which had destroyed $100,000 in contents. Just before 10.15am the same day CFS responded to a separate structure fire on Schulze Road at Warramboo. On arrival firefighters found a house fully alight but fortunately the occupants had managed to leave safely. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after it had caused about $250,000 in damage. The cause of both fires is unknown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7SKfNdrJaYKTV556RMh69J/21b2f07c-1224-4951-986d-36d183622fad.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg