Staff and students have been settling in to the start of a new, yet altered, school year, with more students set to return from next week. Students from reception and years 1, 7, 8 and 12 returned to school last week while others began with learning from home. Schools have put their own learning programs in place to accommodate the staggered return of students are will be welcoming the expected return of all students from next week. Department of Education curriculum leader for Port Lincoln One, Tash Rayson said schools had done well to adapt to the situation. "The schools have been really receptive to that and set up really good programs to ensure continuity of learning," she said. "We are all looking forward to having all our students back on site learning face-to-face, which we know is the best way for kids to learn and the social element is important as well." Across the board schools have been enjoying a good level of enrolments for the 2022 school year. Port Lincoln Junior Primary principal Karl Robst said the school was sitting at 250 enrolments from foundation to year 2, with families of foundation students able to share in a special time for their children. "Teachers greeted students and families and eased them through that transition into class," he said. "Returning students into year 1 had the chance to be leaders of the school while we awaited the return of the year 2 students." Mr Robst said about 50 per cent of year 2 students had returned to school as children of essential workers, but the school was looking forward to the impending return of all year 2 students. Navigator College in Port Lincoln is also enjoying a new group of faces at the school with 56 children coming on board for kindergarten and reception. Principal Stephen Jude said the school was looking forward to welcoming all students back on site from next week, with more to come in 2022. "We look forward to the new year and implementing the new strategic plan we developed last year with a focus on wellbeing, and literacy and numeracy outcomes," he said. Tumby Bay Area School has welcomed 32 new students, including 25 receptions. Principal Nicky Prosser said the start to the new school year had gone well thanks to the preparation of staff. "Whether on site or those who have been learning from home, students have engaged really well with lessons teachers have prepared and parents, grand parents and the wider community have been supporting them well," she said. Even the smaller Ungarra Primary School down the road has been active in engaging with students, with 24 enrolments so far for the year. Principal Rory Hunt said the school was small enough to have reception to year 2 on site, with online learning used for the remaining students. "We've been getting better at (utilising) tech skills and the families have been getting used to the online platform," he said.

