sport, local-sport,

Eyre Peninsula put in a good showing at the South Australian Cricket Association Senior Country Cup carnival last week, winning two games with two players topping the batting. The team began on January 31, facing Northern at Park 12 in Adelaide, bowling first Eyre Peninsula had their opponents all out on 197 in the 50th over, Liam O'Dea the top wicket taker with 4/41 off 9.4 overs while Andrew Frick limited runs allowing just 18 runs off his 10 overs with three maidens. Eyre Peninsula struggled with the bat, the exception being Louie Green who tried to lift his team with his bat, hitting eight boundaries including a six on his way to 76 not out. Unfortunately the remainder of the EP batting lineup struggled to score runs with the team all out in the 40th over on 137. The next day EP was up against South East at ACH Group Stadium in Glenelg East and again bowled first, but were set a lofty target to chase down as South East batted out the innings to finish on 9/211. Off their 10 overs Jack Lienert took 3/38 while Frick took 2/31. Openers Green and Harry Degner gave EP their best chance, getting them to 85 before Degner was run out for 38, while Green brought up another half century before he too was run out for 67. These would be EP's most substantial runs as the team would end up all out on 173 in the 48th over. On February 2 EP took on Yorke Peninsula and sent them in to bat first, who set another lofty target to chase down with 4/215. However it was again Green and Degner who led the way, putting on an amazing partnership to bring their side to within 35 runs needed to win before Degner was out lbw for 74. Green would bring up his ton to finish not out on 107 as EP surpassed the YP total in the 47th over with eight wickets in hand. The final game on February 3 was against Barossa and Light and like all previous games, EP bowled first and faced another tough batting lineup, having them all out on 201 in the 49th over. Frick was best of EP's bowlers with 3/22 off 10 overs with thrree maidens. Great batting by the EP top order saw their side surpass the total in the 43rd over, Degner top scored with a well hit 89 n.o. off 115 balls while Green made 46 and Brad Hazelgrove 40. A great overall performance from EP with the only losses coming against eventual finalists Northern and South East, with Northern eventually taking out the cup in a five wicket win. Green was named Player of the Carnival and won the batting trophy with 296 runs and an average of 148 with Degner runner up with 222 runs, with both named in the Team of the Carnival. Jackson Murphy shared the fielding trophy with South East's Matt McInerney and EP also received the Spirit of Cricket Award.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/950653ab-82a3-46f8-993e-4088ee7d0b1f.jpg/r105_815_1358_1523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg