Port Lincoln and Eastern Eyre to clash in shield finals

The finals of the Henderson and Horgan shields will be played this Sunday with Port Lincoln and Eastern Eyre to feature in all three matches. In the A grade Henderson Shield final, Port Lincoln will host Eastern Eyre at Centenary Oval starting at 10.30am. Port Lincoln scored two strong wins in the lead up to the final, first scoring a five-wicket win against Great Flinders at Cummins on December 4 then beat reigning champions Tumby Bay by nine wickets in Port Lincoln on December 5. Eastern Eyre started with an eight wicket win against Le Hunte at Cleve on October 30 before defeating Far West by three wickets at Thevenard on January 8. In the previous games Port Lincoln has been assisted by Andrew Frick who hit 63 against Great Flinders while he and Ben Smith took nine wickets between them across the two matches. For Eastern Eyre Jordan Stutley scored a century against Le Hunte while Jack Lienert and Cameron Taheny combined for seven wickets. In the B grade final Eastern Eyre will have host duties as they play Port Lincoln at Cleve Oval. Eastern Eyre defeated Le Hunte by five wickets and Far West by eight wickets to book their spot in the final while Port Lincoln scored wins against Great Flinders and Tumby Bay. Finally Eastern Eyre will also host the Horgan Shield final as they take on Port Lincoln at Cleve Area School. In the batting look for Eastern Eyre's Zane Crettenden who has scored 71 runs across his two games, including two sixes, while Port Lincoln's Riley Lang has hit a combined 51. In bowling Port Lincoln has the dangerous Tyrese Sincock who has claimed six wickets in the first two games with six maidens with Bryce Hammond also impressing with three wickets. Eastern Eyre will be led by Ky Lewis who has claimed five wickets and limited runs with five maidens, along with Angus Dunn who has three wickets to his name.

Port Lincoln and Eastern Eyre face off in Henderson and Horgan shield finals