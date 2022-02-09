news, local-news,

Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation is calling for entries into an art competition as it delivers a program aiming to reduce technologically-facilitated abuse. This form of abuse occurs when people use technological devices and online platforms to coerce, threaten, intimidate or cause harm to others. Recent findings by the Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research shows Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women from regional and remote areas are vulnerable because of a lack of understanding on how to identlfy this type of abusive behaviour. Last year the legal service received funds from the e-Safety Commissioner to develop its e-Safety Program, which is aimed at providing knowledge on how people can identify and prevent this type of abuse. This month the legal service is launching an art competition to help deliver culturally appropriate resources to assist in delivering the program locally and in remote communities. The competition is for Aboriginal artists across the region and due to the subject context artists will need to attend an information session either in person or online before entering. Six winner and six runner-up prizes of $500 and $100 respectively will be provided with entries open until March 25. For anyone wanting to register or find out more call the legal service on 1800 309 912 or 8683 1896.

Art competition for e-Safety program