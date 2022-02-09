news, local-news,

Seafood, local business and local government representatives have joined a committee to discuss potential alternative sites for a desalination plant on Eyre Peninsula. Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs has announced a 20-member Water Security Site Selection Committee, comprising of representatives from key local sectors, which will be chaired by outgoing Member for Flinders Peter Treloar. The committee will include representatives from the seafood industry including Andy Dyer from South Australian Mussel Growers Association and Brian Jeffriess from Australian Southern Bluefin Tuna Industry Association. Local government will also be represented, including Brad Flaherty and Matt Morgan from Port Lincoln City Council, Jo-Anne Quigley and Delfina Lanzilli from Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council and Rebecca Hayes from Tumby Bay District Council. The decision comes after the government announced in November it would further investigate alternative sites following widespread concern of potential impacts, including on local aquaculture, from a plant being located at Billy Lights Point. Mr Speirs , who was in Port Lincoln for the first meeting of the committee on Tuesday, said it would be an independent process to determine where to build the plant on the Lower Eyre Peninsula. He said the peninsula needed water security, not only for peace of mind but to allow for further growth economically and in population, and it needed to be done right. "I came here in November 2021 and realised there was a lot of angst around the proposed location for the desalination plant at Billy Lights Point, that had come after a previous move from Sleaford Bay," Mr Speirs said. "The water security reference group will work through this over the coming weeks and months and hopefully come up with a set of recommendations for SA Water and the Minister for Water and work forward with." Mr Speirs said Mr Treloar's involvement as an independent chair for the committee was suggested and unanimously endorsed by all key local stakeholders. Mr Treloar said bringing the different groups together in the committee would provide a wide community cross section to help inform decision making. "Details of which alternative sites to be assessed will be determined with the committee early in the meeting schedule, with the broader community provided with opportunities to provide feedback on the committee's key decision areas throughout the process," he said. The local seafood industry has been vocal about its opposition to a plant located at Billy Lights Point. Tuna industry representative and Stehr Group chairperson Dr Hagen Stehr said he was hopeful a new location would be found, away from Boston Bay, with seafood representatives being involved in the committee. Mr Stehr said the fishing and aquaculture industry was too valuable to be impacted by a plant located at Billy Lights Point. "Absolutely, so long as everybody realises that it can go anywhere else but it can't go in the bay, it's ludicrous (as a location)," he said. "We built this industry over 60 years, we built this industry up...it's a major export earner. "We can't afford this industry to be impacted...it can't go into the Port Lincoln bay." The government is aiming for construction to begin mid next year with the first water to be delivered by the end of 2024, pending development and environmental approvals. COMMITTEE MEMBERS

