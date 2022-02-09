news, local-news,

Rod Keogh of Streaky Bay is getting ready to accomplish a long time dream in competing in the Tatts Finke Desert Race, with the goal of helping to mentor younger people into getting into motocross. Mr Keogh is one of the hundreds of entrants who will take part in the annual desert race in June, which will see people on bikes and in cars and buggies go off road through varied terrain from Alice Springs to the small Aputula (Finke) community across two days. Mr Keogh is one of two entrants from the Eyre Peninsula, along with Callam Hebberman from Poochera, and for him it has been a long time goal to ride in the race, with the aim of finishing as high as he can. "It's been a long time dream, but I've never been in a position financially or mentally to do it," Mr Keogh said. Mr Keogh said when he worked as a saturation diver the risk of injury meant there was a lot to lose, which led to him giving up motocross for a time. However last year he had raced across Eyre Peninsula and the state, and was riding 50-100km a week in preparation for the Finke race. He said he had bought a bike for the race and would head to the Northern Territory for the Finke prologue in May. "I'm preparing myself to the best of my ability at 42-years-old," he said. "I'm pumped, there's been a lot of support around me and I've picked up a few sponsors as well." Mr Keogh said local businesses including Baird Bay Charters and Streaky Bay Landscaping have supported him and West Coast Training Post have also helped with training in the lead up to the race. On top of acheiving a long time dream, Mr Keogh is also raising money to go towards a mentorship program to help kids get into motocross themselves. Mr Keogh is aiming to raise about $30,000 to buy bikes to go towards 'Mentoring by Motocross'. "For us it's a massive feat to get into an event like this but I also want to give back as well," he said. "We will buy bikes for kids, take them to race meets and let them ride but also provide them with the tools to pursue motocross." Mr Keogh said anyone wanting to donate to the cause can get in contact with him at EP Cruises on 0428 365 611 or email at epcruises@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/5cc92106-f5b5-4099-997d-b2663ebf30b5.jpg/r355_124_2048_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg