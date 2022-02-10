Rapid Antigen Test collection points open at Cummins, Lock

news, local-news,

A collection point for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) opened in Cummins and Lock today, February 10, 2022. The Cummins collection point is located at the CumminsHospital and will be open from 2pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, except public holidays. The Lock Community Health and Welfare Centre is now a collection point which will be open from 2.30pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. As per SA Health guidelines, people who are a close contact to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms can register to collect four free RATs to test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7 (alternative days) of quarantine or they can have a PCR test on day 1 and day 6. Testing regimes are as follows: Close contact with COVID-19 symptoms Close contact and no COVID-19 symptoms COVID-19 symptoms, but no known contact - Details: For more information on COVID-19 visitwww.sahealth.sa.gov.au

