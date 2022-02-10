news, local-news,

Two St Joseph's School visual art and design students will have their work featured among others from across the state in the SACE Art Show later this year. Year 12 students Sinead Schubert and Elsie Guidera have had their work selected for the art show, which is an exhibition of some of the best work created last year by Stage Two Visual Art and Design students from across South Australia and Northern Territory. Sinead, who studies Stage Two Visual Arts - Art, created an acrylic painting titled 'Neither Here Nor There' which explores the themes of confusion and struggle of teenagers to find their place in the world. She said it was an honour and a privilege to have her work selected for the art show. "It's such an amazing and rewarding feeling to be able to share my story through my art and inspire other people," she said. "It is a true reflection on my incredible mentor and art teacher, Ms (Nicole) Russell, I couldn't have done it without her support and encouragement." Elsie, a Stage Two Visual Arts - Design student, entered a graphic design for bedding that she designed, printed and sewed herself which was inspired the natural surroundings of Eyre Peninsula. She said she felt happy and excited to have been selected for the show. "I am grateful for all the expertise Ms Russell has shared with me to reach this point," she said. The 2022 SACE Art Show will be held in the Light Square Gallery at the Adelaide College of the Arts from March 22 to April 22. The art show will be held as a COVID-safe exhibition, there will not be a physical opening night for 2022, and students receiving awards will be celebrated in an alternative closing ceremony format at the end of the exhibition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bb150aaa-ffe6-49f2-bb7e-20a111ef7500.JPG/r0_224_5184_3153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg