Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1963 | GALLERY

When it's Friday, that means it's also Flashback Friday at the Port Lincoln Times, where we look back at the images that made the news in years gone by. This week we are going back nearly 60 years to feature the images that made the news throughout January and February, 1963. In 1963 Australia once again re-elected Robert Menzies as Prime Minister, he defeated Arthur Calwell in the federal election to be elected to an unprecedented seventh straight term in office. The world welcomed two future basketball legends in 1963, with Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan both born in February. Hit songs of 1963 included 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and 'She Loves You' by The Beatles, 'Return to Sender' by Elvis Presley and 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

