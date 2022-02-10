news, local-news,

The initiative to establish a local Waldorf school continues to build momentum as the committee behind it raise funds for the next stage. The Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative Board, made up of committed local community members, is driving the initiative to establish a local school centred on Waldorf education in Port Lincoln. Land for the school has already been secured and the board is raising money to help with building the school, including through a pre-loved market held at Big Swamp on Sunday, which was well supported raising about $2500. Speaking on behalf of the board, Renee Perchard said the event was well supported with all stall holders donating a portion of sales to the initiative. "We were proud to see how the market day raised not only funds for the initiative but also awareness by connecting to new and old community members," she said. "We are so thankful for all those who contributed through giving donations, time, resources and encouragement to make the day so successful." Waldorf, or Steiner education was developed by Dr. Rudolf Steiner and offers an approach that focuses on areas like arts and crafts, music, folktales, and social skills. Originally to be called the She-Oak Steiner School, the board has changed the school's name to the Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School. "The initiative felt it needed a name that included the entire region and one that specifically aligns with the Waldorf curriculum as a whole," Mrs Perchard said. "It was also the right time within the initiative to rebrand and shift our focus." The group is now working on obtaining buildings for the site as well as raising all necessary funds and applying for school registration. Mrs Perchard said while work on developing the school continued, local interest continued to grow. "As we continue to inform the community on our intentions the interest only grows," she said. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c3fd1cdd-e182-4bff-a6b9-70f6ff621b9e.JPG/r187_248_5520_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg