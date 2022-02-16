news, local-news,

Norwood will be Eyre Peninsula bound as they host their first ever home game in the region at Port Lincoln in April. The SANFL have released the fixture for the 2022 season which features three games played in regional South Australia, which includes Norwood hosting West Adelaide at Centenary Oval on April 24. Norwood Football Club chief executive officer James Fantasia said the club had been working towards this over the past three years and was excited to see a match was now in place. He said it was shaping up to be a big event, with the club hoping to see 500-1000 people come over to watch. "We're very keen for a number of reasons," he said. "First we're hoping to share how genuine we are, it's our backyard and we want to be involved in it, second it's an opportunity for our local supporters to support their team. "Most importantly it's an occasion for those living on the Eyre Peninsula." Mr Fantasia said plans for the curtain raiser before the match include academy program matches, a celebration of women's football and possibly a come and try for younger members. The match will also be a chance for many Eyre Peninsula players in the Norwood playing list to return to their home region and play in front of a home crowd. Players with an EP link in the Redlegs' ranks include Nick Pedro, Jacob Kennerley, Henry Nelligan, Tristan Binder and Jacob Collins, as well as Ben Jarvis and Cam Taheny who had just returned following AFL stints. Mr Fantasia said the Saturday before the game the players were looking to go out and watch their local team play before they play the next day. He said the the club had received "incredible" local support, with Peter Teakle Wines coming on board as a major partner for the event as well as Port Lincoln City Council and local businesses showing their support too. Port Lincoln Football League football operations manager Quinn Dutschke said everyone was excited to have Norwood come to play a match on Eyre Peninsula and see the relationship between the club and the region take another step forward. "It's a really great example to how committed Norwood is to their zone on Eyre Peninsula," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/fa9a786f-0e40-4ee7-84a3-6cb94c6c1606.jpg/r1751_1248_3191_2062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg