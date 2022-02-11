Port Lincoln cricket and softball: February 5 | GALLERY

sport, local-sport,

Before the weekend's sport kicks off again, have a look at some of the action that was captured in Port Lincoln last Saturday. Photographer Jack Davies captured images from junior and senior matches played in the Port Lincoln Cricket Association and Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association. Who can you see amongst this week's gallery? Don't forget to also have a look at the photos captured from the first matches in the Telstra PLFLW Competition last Friday. Do you take any sport photos at the weekend? Feel free to email your shots to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au and they can appear in our weekly sport gallery. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

