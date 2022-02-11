sport, local-sport,

Mallee Park will go into the 2022 Port Lincoln Football League season with new leadership as the team aims to make their way back into the top four. The club has a welcomed a familiar name in Malcolm 'Mallee' Miller to the position of A grade coach this season, who will be joined by Chris Vorstenbosch who has many years of experience coaching local sides. Miller, who had coached the team about a decade ago, said he had been involved with Mallee Park, off and on, since 1998 and was proud to once again coach the A grade side. "Experience and leadership would be two things I will bring to the position, as well as a bit of encouragement to drive that hunger (for success)," he said. Miller said he was also happy to have Vorstenbosch alongside him this season, having learned a lot from him and "I think (Vorstenbosch) is a great addition, not only to the club but to the team to have someone with his knowledge and experience." Last season saw Mallee Park win their four of their first five games but would win just twice more after that to miss the finals on percentage. Miller said the players were already keen for the new season and to earn some redemption from the previous season. "After last year's efforts we will work to rectify that and hope to build on something early," he said. "We will need discipline and contributions from all players, not just a select group. "There's a good vibe coming off the crew." Club president Graham Johncock said Miller and Vorstenbosch brought a great level of experience into the side and everyone was excited for the new season. "They have good relationships with our players, which is good to see," he said. "We're looking forward to Mallee guiding the group and reaching for success in 2022. "Vorsty coming out gives us something different and we look forward to seeing what he brings to our club and the playing group." As for what we can expect from Mallee Park on the field in 2022, Miller said could expect, "the old Mallee Park style" with a lot of run, a lot of persistence and a lot of determination.

