There has been a change in the make up of the Tumby Bay District Council as its youngest elected member steps up to the position of deputy mayor in the past week. At the council meeting on Tuesday, February 8, deputy mayor Stephen Hibbit announced he would step down as an elected member due to personal reasons. Mr Hibbit said his decision was not taken lightly but was made following careful consideration of a number of key factors and personal self reflection. "It was made in the best interests of myself and my family," he said. "There's ever increasing pressure, expectation and public scrutiny on local councils from a myriad of sources which in part is to be expected as the council is accountable to the community." Mr Hibbit said he still wanted to be actively involved in the community in some way shape or form, as he had been in the past few years, but wanted to take time away to enjoy "what this amazing part of the world has to offer." At the meeting councillor Hannah Allen-Jordan was elected to the position of deputy mayor. Despite the youngest elected member she has seven years of local government experience as she was first elected in November, 2014 at 21-years-old. Miss Allen-Jordan said it felt stepping into the new role but felt proud to represent the community and was passionate about serving the district. "I aim to bring positivity, experience, a creative approach to solving problems, and the ability to embrace change enthusiastically," she said. "I am surrounded by a wealth of knowledge and support from council, council staff and my family. "I also have seven years of local government knowledge and I know my knowledge will really assist me conduct the position." Miss Allen-Jordan said she would miss having Mr Hibbit as a part of council but supported his decision and knew he would continue to be an active member of the Tumby Bay community. Council chief executive officer Rebecca Hayes said elected members and staff were sad to see Mr Hibbit depart but expressed their thanks for his contributions. She said Miss Allen-Jordan was a long serving members of council with significant corporate knowledge and strong leadership. "Hannah was elected by her peers in recognition of her abilities and her commitment to the council and the district," she said. "The council is pleased to see Hannah take on this challenging role and continue her contribution to public service as she leads the council in 2022." Ms Hayes said council operations would be unaffected by this change. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/9bc8aa89-13ca-4b5a-8f9e-1e7b6ccfb791.jpg/r0_62_1595_963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg