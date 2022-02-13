Man dies in crash at Tulka

news, local-news,

A man has died following a crash at Tulka, near Port Lincoln on Saturday night. At about 9.45pm on February 12 police and emergency services were called to Proper Bay Road at Tulka following reports that a car had crashed into a stobie pole. Sadly a 46-year-old local man died at the scene and a female passenger, who is yet to be identified, has been transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she is in a critical condition. Police closed Proper Bay Road near to the intersection with Arrandale Close to all traffic as major crash investigators were called to the scene, but it has since been reopened. The man's death is the fifth life lost on South Australian roads in 2022 compared to 10 at the same time last year.

Man dies in crash on Proper Bay Road at Tulka