sport, local-sport,

FEBRUARY 6 Sunday's mixed stableford competition was won by Cindy Carr with 41 points, from Huey Rosalia on 37, winning on a countback from Deb Sykes. There were 17 players. Par-three birdies were won by Cindy Carr (twice), Huey Rosalia, Mike Freeman and Ben Kotz. FEBRUARY 7 The monthly Seniors' Day attracted 18 players, with Brenton 'Boy' George winning from Helen 'Girl' George on a countback, both with 37 stableford points. Bob Sorensen was third with 36. FEBRUARY 8 Tuesday evening twilight competition was won by Codey Marchesi with 20 points for the 10 holes played, with Daniel Brown runner-up with 19. FEBRUARY 9 Wednesday's mid week men's competition saw 77 players hit off in a stableford competition sponsored by Shield Security; there were four visitors, from The SGA, Blackwood, Lake Albert and Esperance golf clubs. No player reached 40 points, with Mike Freeman winning A grade with 39 on a countback from visitor Nicholas Judd. Another countback decided the B grade winner, with David Fitzgerald winning from John Strycharski on 39. Yet another countback decided C Grade, with Lindsay Gordon on 36 counting out Gerry Hemming. Rundowns went to Rex Buchard and Rex Martin on 37, Kane Williams 36 and Cliff Taylor and Brian Smith and Michael Gurr on 35. NTP winners were Trevor Durdin, Kane Williams (twice), Darryl Scharfe, Chas Chambers and David Fitzgerald. Mike Freeman, Rick Kolega, Warren Rosman. Greg Cotton, David Fitzgerald, John Strycharski and Kane Williams. FEBRUARY 10 The second round of the Alys Chilman Memorial Trophy was played by 26 women as a stroke competition. The day was sponsored by Heather Darley, who also won with nett 70 from Elaine Pierik, and rundowns going to Josie Bacchus, Marg Jenkins and Liz Weatherspoon 74 and Kaye Jaensch 75. NTP winners were Adie Fraser and Marg Jenkins. FEBRUARY 12 Another day of more than 100 players on the course, playing a stableford event, sponsored by CPH Accounting; there were three visitors, from Lake Albert, Coffin Bay and Port Fairy golf clubs. Of the 96 men, Josh Hausler won A grade with 39 points from Simon Bell on a count-back. The score of the day came in B grade, where Andy Smith won with 42 points from Grant Woods on 40. C Grade winner was Brian Smith 35 from Jayden Blewit 34. Rundowns went to Shaun Thomas 38, Jack Humphries, Dylan Bell and regular visitor Ryan Lack 37. Then came a group on 36 - Jason Verhees, Norm Marks, Ben Abley and Trevor Durdin. Of the 14 women who played, Sue Cotton won with 34 from Cindy Carr 33. NTP winners were Jayden Blewit, Josh Humphries, Ashley Durdin, Jake Norris, Jake Murray and Ben Abley. The club paid out for a total of 14 par-three birdies, won by Grant Woods, Dylan Bell, Norm Marks, Ben Abley (twice), Dave Sargent, Tim Robinson, Ben Sellen, Jake Murray, Peter Fare, Taylor Ford, Mark Butt, Josh Humphries and Luke Gardner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/5449bed4-c9b2-4e09-b4d8-370d42d15105.JPG/r495_36_4850_2497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg