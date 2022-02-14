sport, local-sport,

EASTERN EYRE 10/107 DEF BY PORT LINCOLN 1/108 Port Lincoln have scored a strong nine-wicket win against Eastern Eyre at Centenary Oval on Sunday to claim the 2021/22 Henderson Shield. The two undefeated teams met in Port Lincoln for the decider with the visitors electing to bat first. Bowlers Jack Shanley and Cody Siebert were effective with their attack with three of the first six overs being maidens, with Siebert also bowling Tom Davey for five. Joel Fitzgerald and Jordan Stutley did their best to add runs to their total but only had a 18-run partnership before Fitzgerald was caught for 15 and one over later Stutley was caught for four, Eastern Eyre at 3/28 after 12 overs. Cooper Llewelyn and Max Ramsey had some luck with a 22-run partnership over the next eight overs before C. Siebert caught Ramsey out at mid-off for 11 and three overs later Llewelyn was caught by Roger Puckridge at short leg for 13. Bowlers Andrew Frick and Ben Smith kept the runs limited over the next 16 overs with Eastern Eyre managing 27 off the bat, 16 from Stephen Larwood, while the pair also claimed two wickets each. Larwood would make it to 19, the highest score for Eastern Eyre, before another Puckridge catch claimed him with the last two wickets of Jack Chinnery (6) and Jack Lienert (11) falling in the next two overs to leave Eastern Eyre all out on 107. Frick (2/16), Smith (2/19) and Shanley (2/20) were top wicket takers. Smith and Jack Parsons got Port Lincoln's run chase off nicely with a 42-run partnership off the first 10 overs, with Parsons hitting a pair of fours in the fifth over but he would be the first, and only, wicket to fall as he was caught by Llewelyn for 17. This brought Frick to the crease and the pair would bring up a match winning runs in the next 11 overs with a 54-run partnership, with Smith finishing not out on 54 and Frick not out on 25. Port Lincoln surpassing Eastern Eyre's total in the 21st over with nine wickets in hand. Angus Turner was Eastern Eyre's sole wicket taker and did not allow much from his three overs with 1/3 and one maiden. Sunday's match had a connection to the shield's roots as prior to 1969 Port Lincoln and Cleve and Districts associations played for the Mortlock Shield on the January long weekend before Basil Henderson of Cleve donated the Henderson Shield in 1969 for and Easter weekend competition between the two associations. From there it grew into the Eyre Peninsula-wide competition it is today, with Port Lincoln now having won the shield 13 times. PORT LINCOLN: 1969, 1970, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1999/2000, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2019/20, 2021/22 (13). CLEVE AND DISTRICTS: 1971, 1972, 1975, 1986, 1989/90, 1991/92, 1997/98 (7). GREAT FLINDERS: 1976, 1977, 1980, 1988/89, 2010/11, 2016/17 (6). TUMBY BAY: 1973, 1974, 2001/02, 2018/19, 2020/21 (5). LE HUNTE: 1977/78, 1982, 1987, 1987/88, 2003/04 (5). STREAKY BAY: 1990/91, 1994/95, 1996/97, 1998/99, 2000/01 (5). SOUTHERN EYRE: 1981, 1983, 1984,1985, 1992/93 (5). KIMBA: 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2015/16 (4). FAR WEST: 2011/12, 2017/18 (2). EASTERN EYRE: 2005/06 (1). Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/faaeeef6-55c6-43ed-9a15-bb91b81a181f.JPG/r107_650_5774_3852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg