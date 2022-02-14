sport, local-sport,

TASMAN 6/211 DEF TOD RIVER 10/120 A century from Andrew Frick has helped Tasman earn a 91-run win against Tod River at Centenary Oval on Saturday. Tasman elected to bat first and openers Bodhi Fauser and James Stockham scored a 29-run partnership across 15 overs before Fauser was caught for 18. This brought Frick to the crease and with Stockham put on a 48-run partnership with some high scoring overs. Tasman would lose the wickets of Stockham (31) and Jaiden Jude (5), but Frick would continue to push his side's total with 68 runs across 12 overs, including an incredible 18 runs in the 35th over where he hit two sixes and a four. Tod River would claim the wickets of Aden Martin (3) and Tyson Collins (2), but Frick would bring up his century in the 42nd over, his wicket would finally fall thanks to a Kade Mullins catch to finish on 119 off 97 balls. Luke Strudwick (6 n.o.) and Cody Siebert (1 n.o.) would bat out the remaining balls to see Tasman finish on 6/211 after 45 overs. Jake Richards was the best of Tod River's bowlers with 2/21 off eight overs with three maidens. Max Coote and Tim Wiseman got Tod River's run chase started scoring 13 runs off the bat in the first five overs, with Wiseman hitting a nice pair of fours in the third but it would not last as he was caught for 12. Coote and Nick O'Leary added another 22 runs before Coote was caught for six while O'Leary would add another 10 runs himself before he was caught for 27, Tod River on 3/54 after 18 overs. Jude really stood up with the ball in his six overs, after claiming O'Leary's wicket he would also dismiss Darcy Wiseman (4), Richards (0) and Brendan Johnstone (0), Kade Mullins hit some key runs with a pair of fours in the 25th over, only to be caught by Jude off the next ball. Off the last 11 overs of the game Aaron Spearen (23) and Zac Mullins (15) added some substantial runs along with Archie Aldridge (5), but their wickets would fall to leave Tod River all out on 120 in the 37th over. Jude had an incredible innings with 4/14 off his six overs.

