Sometimes you need to step away

There are many who make our communities work, but from time to time there are those who step up and there are those who feel it is time to step away to focus on those closest to them. This is the case at Tumby Bay District Council as deputy mayor Stephen Hibbit has decided to step down from his position as an elected member in the best interests of himself and his family. There can be a lot of pressure being an elected representative for a community, pressure which never seems to get easier, so it is hopeful Mr Hibbit can continue to serve the community in another capacity while also providing more time and attention to those he loves. Also, special congratulations on Hannah Allen-Jordan, the council's youngest elected member, on being elected to the position of deputy mayor, we wish her the best of luck in her new position. In Port Lincoln, a group of people are stepping up in a different way through driving an initiative to start a Waldorf school in the community. The Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative Board has been busy raising funds to establish a school based on Waldorf education, including with a recent pre-loved market at Big Swamp. Waldorf education focuses on areas such as arts and crafts, music, folk tales and social skills. This group of committed locals felt there was a need to bring this form of education to the community. As we continue to see in our towns, all it takes is for one, or many, people to see something that is needed and then act to fill that need. We look forward to seeing what steps the board takes. It is a big week for sport with softball and baseball nearing the end of their seasons, not to mention the upcoming Adelaide-Port Lincoln Yacht Race and Lincoln Regatta Week, but Sunday also saw the newest Henderson Shield champion crowned. In a dominant display, Port Lincoln earned a nine-wicket triumph against Eastern Eyre in the final at Centenary Oval to win the 2021/22 shield. As discussed in the story, the match had historical significance as the original Henderson Shield was an Easter weekend clash between Port Lincoln and Cleve and Districts (now part of Eastern Eyre) which then grew into the inter-association competition it is today. Cricket season is in the home straight and football season is on the horizon as Mallee Park Football Club looks for improvement on its 2021 season and has some new leadership in A grade. Well-known Mallee Park identity Malcolm 'Mallee' Miller has taken up the A grade coaching position for 2022 and he will be assisted by experienced coach Chris Vorstenbosch. We can't wait to see what the new PLFL season will have to offer, and what the Peckers will bring to the footy field in 2022 under these new coaches. Finally, see what two St Joseph's School students have entered in the 2022 SACE Art Show, which features works from students around South Australia. Sinead Schubert and Elsie Guidera have entered works into the art show, one a painting and the other a design work created by hand. The creativity and talent of the Eyre Peninsula continues to amaze - let's see what students will be able to create in the year ahead. Look for these and other stories online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading, and stay safe out there! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

Sometimes you need to step away