A truck and shipping container have been destroyed in a fire on the Eyre Highway near Kimba on Saturday. The Country Fire Service received a call on Saturday afternoon with the report that a shipping container on a truck was on fire at Solomon, about five kilometres west of Kimba. A smoke advice message was issued due to the amount of smoke coming from the fire, which was visible from the Kimba township. On arrival CFS crews found the truck and container fully involved with a thermal imaging camera showing heat from inside the container was measured at more than 500 degrees celsius. Seven CFS volunteers, in breathing apparatus took an hour to contain the fire, which destroyed the truck and the container which was filled with office equipment. Damage is estimated at $300,000. The Eyre Highway was cleared and reopened to traffic later in the day with help from SAPOL, SA Ambulance Service, Kimba District Council and heavy machinery contractors.

