Discover what's on across Eyre Peninsula

Historic views Port Lincoln Combined Probus Club Friday, February 18, Railway Museum, 10am, weather permitting, morning tea on verandah followed by tour, pay John at the door, please bring a chair. Line & Label winery tour, March 18, includes lunch, register with Ian Harvey, 0438 313 467. Sailing away Adelaide to Pt Lincoln Yacht Race/Lincoln Week Regatta Friday, February 18 to Thursday, February 24, Port Lincoln Yacht Club. Action will take place on the waters of Boston Bay and Spencer Gulf. More information - lincolnweek.com.au Back on track Anglican Op Shop Parish Hall, next to roundabout on Adelaide Place and Hallets Place, from 9am-3pm. From Friday, February 18 will re-open each Friday until December 12. COVID-19 state regulations apply, including mask wearing. Off and racing Port Lincoln 2022 Cup Prelude Sunday, February 20, gates open 11am, admission is $10 donation RMH Treasure Life Ride. Features a seven race card with the excitement of live racing, in preparation for the MGA Insurance Group 2022 Port Lincoln Cup. Visit plrc.com.au/race-days/twilight-races-4 or phone 8682 3851. 'Happy Chat' group Pt Lincoln Ladies Probus Club Tuesday, February 22, 10am, meet at Port Lincoln Hotel. Tropical theme - masks must be worn. It's a celebration Lincoln Happy Hatters Friday, February 25, Marina Hotel boardwalk, 12noon. Past and present members can help celebrate 15th birthday with lunch. RSVP if interested to Orial, Queen of Roses and Reading before February 18 on 8682 2771 or 0429 671 553. Out for a meal Nursing Lunch Monday, February 28, Marina Hotel, 12pm. enjoy a meal and good company and support local business. RSVP to Shirlene 0429 056 140 by Friday, February 25. Works of art Senior Artists' Exhibition Monday, March 7 - Friday, April 1, Rotary Gallery at the Nautilus Arts Centre, Open Mon to Friday 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-1pm; See works from artists 65 years and over who reside on the Southern Eyre Peninsula. For information phone 8621 2351. Rainbow of fun Colour Tumby Friday, March 11 - Monday, March 14, Tumby Bay. An incredible program includes Colour Tumby street art, @ the bay markets and expo, the Cruzee Car Show, and Adelaide Fringe events. More info - www.colourtumby.com Great drive Cruzee Car Show Sunday, March 13, Tumby Bay Foreshore, 10am-3pm; check out the cars while enjoying food, drinks, live music with dancefloor and more, then spend the night rockin' to Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde and Ol'55. Details - www.colourtumby.com Postponed Port Lincoln Music Society Society's annual general meeting, which was to take place Sunday, February 20, has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty regarding COVID regulations. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.

