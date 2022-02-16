news, local-news,

A missing Broken Hill man, last seen at Kimba, has been located safe and well near Minnipa. David Pope, 75, was last seen at the Kimba free camp at 11.20am on Sunday 13 however police say there was a possible sighting later that day at Kyancutta. A large scale search was conducted with help from local police, SES, CFS, a Challenger Aircraft, STAR Operations and local farmers, a large scale search was launched. At about 3pm on Tuesday, February 15, Mr Pope was located by farmers near Pildappa Rock, north of Minnipa, and he was taken to hospital as a precaution. SAPOL has thanked all who were involved in the search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/07c9e1e9-2e0e-401c-82b4-f26c6b35d2d1.jpg/r2467_204_3860_991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg