Police are seeking help from the community to locate a missing man last seen at Kimba at the weekend. SAPOL reports David Pope, 75, of Broken Hill was last seen at the Kimba free camp on Sunday, February 13 at about 11.20am. Mr Pope is described as Caucasian with a thin build, balding hair and wears glasses. He is believed to be travelling in a green Holden sedan with registration CA87YH. Police and family are concerned for Mr Pope's welfare and ask anyone with information or have seen Mr Pope or his vehicle to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/07c9e1e9-2e0e-401c-82b4-f26c6b35d2d1.jpg/r222_0_4024_2148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg