No oyster spat for Streaky Bay's Spit

A company that looked to establish an oyster farm at the Spit in Streaky Bay will look at other options for expansion after its proposal was denied approval by the state government. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham announced last week an application by Evans Oysters to establish a five-hectare aquaculture development off the Spit at Point Gibson would not be supported by the government after it failed to pass an ecologically sustainable development assessment. Mr Basham said he understood the proposal to establish a farm at the Point Gibson Spit was met with strong concerns from the community. "The site is a popular location for locals and tourists to swim and bird watch and is visible from parts of the Streaky Bay township," he said. "There are great opportunities to expand the aquaculture sector here in South Australia and sustainably grow more premium seafood, but developments must be in the right locations." Paul Evans of Evans Oysters said he was disappointed with the decision but accepted there was a proposal to go through. He said the company would still look to expand and would discuss alternative sites. "At the moment we're still in discussion with PIRSA (Department of Primary Industries and Regions) about a possible different location," he said. Streaky Bay District Council voted against supporting the proposal at a meeting in March last year following a period of community feedback. Mayor Travis Barber said he hoped there would be further aquaculture development, just not at the Spit as it was a prominent part of the bay and was highlighted in the council's Coastal Management Plan in 2010 that no development like this take place there. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NXcvT9HL5Tk29Cffgqmw2W/792d5566-8b90-4cc8-90bd-e1c12bd00932.jpg/r13_308_6002_3692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg