Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Big is the word that describes this custom-built, freshly painted, five-bedroom waterfront townhouse. Enjoy the versatility of a lock and leave property with an impressive 6.6kW solar system. Full of family-friendly features, there is nothing for you to do but sit back and relax. There is even a big 6x3m pontoon - large even by Lincoln standards - for mooring your pleasure craft, along with direct water access, a lockable backyard with room for the trampoline, artificial turf and a double garage with 3m drive-through clearance. The main level is dominated by the open-plan living area and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel European appliances fed by mains LPG gas plumbing, and for those less inclined to climb stairs, both floors have master suites and living zones - the downstairs bedroom enjoying walk-in robes and an ensuite. Upstairs, the benefits of a second family living zone are countless when served with a balcony stretch, a wet bar with fridge provisions and up to four carpeted bedrooms - each lining up for a three-way family bathroom, the fourth bedroom capitalising on walk-in robes and the morning sun. There are tiles below, floating floor above, full-length sliding glass and cooling neutrals throughout this waterfront home. Nothing compares to this home's waterfront patio and balcony box seat when watching fishing boats glide past or a pod of playful dolphins. It's a 5-minute stride to the marina's social and recreational hotspots - Cruiser's Café, the Leisure Centre, and The Marina Hotel, even a weekend drive to Coffin Bay. If only for the holidays or from this day forward; look no further, lifestyle is here. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/f896495b-8095-4398-8e6f-70412f2ba97d.jpg/r0_188_2048_1345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg