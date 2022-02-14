sport, local-sport,

MALLEE PARK 4.8 (32) DEF LINCOLN SOUTH 4.5 (29) Mallee Park has had a successful debut in their first match in the Telstra PLFLW Competition on Friday evening, defeating Lincoln South by three points in a come-from-behind victory. The 'Peckerettes' trailed at every break as Lincoln South led 2.1 (13) to 1.2 (8) at quarter time and held Mallee Park to four behinds in the second quarter to lead 2.2 (14) to 1.6 (12) at half time. The Eagles gave themselves some breathing space in the third quarter, outscoring the Peckerettes 2.3 to 1.2 to hold onto a nine-point lead at the final break. Mallee Park rallied in the final quarter and kicked two goals, including the game winner within the final minutes of the game and while Souths made a late charge to get the lead back, the Peckerette defence held strong to deny Souths a score to take the three-point win. Mallee Park coach Andy Page said players through the centre worked well, who came to the fore especially in the final quarter, while the side was experimenting on putting together an effective defence and attack. He said players who stood out included Shenae Miller who was a "big time player" who lifted when her team needed her, the Wells sisters Katie and Shenice stood out, Renee Colbung was a tough player and Anti Liddell showed leadership at either end of the ground. Meanwhile Souths coach Brett Howell said the game was a good learning experience for the team and overall felt the team played well, with some players who had never played before impressing alongside those who had. BOSTON 8.6 (54) DEF MARBLE RANGE 1.0 (6) Boston have bounced back from their loss in the competition opener in style, recording a eight-goal win against Marble Range. The Tigers got started in the first quarter with 2.1 to Rangers' 1.0, little did Marble Range know it would be their only goal for the quarter. Boston had a great second quarter with five goals to push out to a 37-point lead at half time. They were not as accurate in the third quarter, converting one goal from five scoring opportunities and while managing one behind for the final quarter they still ran home to a dominant 48-point win. Boston coach Michael Paech said the team had learned from the loss to Wayback the previous week, changing structures and hitting targets more effectively up forward. He said Ash Dyer continued to be a leader throughout the ground, Alex Lang starred in the ruck and was effective across the ground, Maddie Clifton impressed with her long runs and kicks into the forward 50 and Demi Clements kicked several goals. Marble Range's Steve and Carly Thomson said the game was a learning experience with 80 per cent of players having never played a game before, however the team was sure to improve and grow in the coming weeks. They said stand outs included Zoe Proude who worked hard in the ruck, Elsie Papadua shined in the backlines, Sian Cross read the play well and was only going to get better and Billie Thomson showed plenty of pace through the centre. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/2ff5dd6f-7280-4d00-af45-f99bc157247e.JPG/r907_770_3987_2510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg