news, local-news,

The shape of the Colour Tumby festival is taking form which will include new events and collaborations such as a fun run, exhibitions and a fireworks display. Colour Tumby has been revealing elements of this year's festival, taking place between March 11 and 14, through its website and on social media which includes some returning favourites from last year and some new events. Dion Lebrun from Colour Tumby said with the programme now together it was great to see what will be offered through this year's festival, and how much the community had contributed to it. "It's amazing how much of the community have gelled around it," he said. "It's much fuller, all embracing programme because the community has offered up so much of their skills and talents." This includes the Colour Tumby Fun Run on March 12, sponsored by Electranet which will be a 5km fun run open to different age groups and different ability levels. Mr Lebrun said this addition came about after a group of locals who went for a run on Saturday mornings suggested putting together a fun run. Other contributions include local photographer Richard Hennell putting on an exhibition in the Tumby Bay Skills Centre on March 11 and an en plein art workshop, sponsored by Eyre Arts Auction, on March 12. Road Runners Car Club will return with the Cruzee Car Show on the Tumby Bay foreshore on March 13. Mr Lebrun said members of the local farming community had also come together to bring fireworks to the event, which people could see on the Tumby Bay foreshore on Sunday, March 12. A bit of crocheted art has once again been contributed, following the success of the crocheted bicycle a group of locals have contributed some more with a marine theme with a crocheted aquarium which is now on display in the old butcher shop on Spencer Street. The aquarium features items made by members of the Tumby Bay community, including fish, mermaids and even buried treasure. Jane Charlton, who was involved in the crochet bicycle, was also involved in the aquarium, said it was another enjoyable experience and was happy to see it on display for the community in the lead up to the festival. She said it was good to help contribute some more crocheted art and still smiled when she saw the bicycle on display, with the aquarium providing another reason to smile. "We thought of it for the kids," she said. "It just makes you smile, and we all learned new skills." Schools are also being brought into the collaboration as three local schools will also be involved in decorating local stobie poles, thanks to sponsor SA Power Networks. Students will prepare designs they will then paint onto boards that will appear on stobie poles near their schools. Ungarra Primary School is one of the schools participating and principal Rory Hunt said the students were excited to have their artwork on display during the festival and in their community. "Being a small school we're able to get all our students to contribute," he said. "Tumby Bay has been such a pioneer for art across Eyre Peninsula and it is a nice addition to spread it out to more rural areas and add a bit more colour around the peninsula." This is all on top of other features with another group of artists lined up to provide street art. Smug and Jimmy Dvate return to provide more art, while the town will also see Danielle Webber come from Sydney as well as Melbourne artists Loretta Lizzio and Shaun Lu. The town will also welcome live entertainment with Adelaide Fringe shows including Fizzy Pop, as well as Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde bringing their Ol'55 show on March 13. More information on events is available online at www.colourtumby.com. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/275fa75c-469d-4cbb-9244-2cd15e580228.JPG/r653_145_6000_3166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg