EASTERN EYRE 10/82 DEF BY PORT LINCOLN 6/83 Port Lincoln had a four wicket win over Eastern Eyre in a low scoring final at Cleve on Sunday. Both teams went into the final undefeated, with the home team electing to bat. After grassing a couple chances, Lincoln got the ball rolling when J. Durdin bowled T. Turner for 1, and A. Aldridge kept it going when J. Crosby picked out L. Lang at fine leg. N. Kleinig entered the attack with instant results when he bowled N. Ramsey (19) with his first ball, and removed Z. Crettenden a couple balls later, to have the home side reeling at 4/24. A. Hartwig and M. Seal built up a good partnership to get back on track, but Kleinig struck again when Seal (4) and J. Lienert were both caught, and at the other end T. Sincock removed Hartwig (13) when the ball bounce off his body and rolled onto the stumps, then trapped R. Masters LBW, as Eastern Eyre lost four wickets for three runs. C. Dolling (14 n.o.) and H. Turner (15) managed to add some valuable runs at the end, before Aldridge and M. Fauser picked up the last couple wickets to have the home side all out for 82, in just 33 overs. Kleinig was the star with the ball, taking 4/9 from his six overs, with Aldridge (2/23) and Sincock (2/12) making solid contributions. Port Lincoln's bowlers did an excellent job attacking the stumps, with six dismissals being bowled and one LBW. If the home side were to have any chance at a win, they needed a red hot start, and Z. Crettenden delivered in the first over bowling A. Coote, and at the other end K. Lewis had R. Lang caught at slip. When Crettenden bowled M. Fauser, the visitors were in big trouble at 3/2 without a single run off the bat. L. Lang and B. Hammond dug in and put all their shots away to consolidate, and runs were hard to come by as C. Dolling and N. Ramsey attacked the stumps. At 3/14 after 18 overs, Port Lincoln came out after drinks with a more aggressive attitude, but Crettenden got his team back up when L. Lang (7) popped one up and a good running catch was taken by Hartwig at third man. Hammond and A. Aldridge were finding the middle of the bat regularly, until M. Seal took a skillful outfield catch running with the ball to remove Hammond for 22. L. Penna also went without scoring, to have Port Lincoln needing 25 runs and Eastern Eyre needing four wickets, but it was A. Aldridge (25 n.o.) and K. Mullins (12 n.o.) who cranked things up to hit the winning runs in the 33rd over with four wickets in hand. For the home side, Lewis was good with 2/19, and their captain Z. Crettenden fought hard to give his team a chance with 4/20, but a score of 82 was always going to be difficult to defend, and Port Lincoln took out a well deserved win.

Port Lincoln defeat Eastern Eyre by six wickets in Horgan Shield final