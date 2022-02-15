Bendigo Bank fend off McDonald's challenge

sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for the Sportspower Superstore junior tennis tournament, with doubles on February 26 from 1pm and singles on February 27 from 8am. Players are expected to come from all over the Eyre Peninsula with players vying for great trophies and prizes it will be a hotly contested event. This will also be the last opportunity for players to secure their spot in the Foundation Cup Eyre Peninsula squad which will compete later in the year. Entries close Tuesday, February 22 at 11.59pm. Late entries may not be accepted with the draws to be completed on Wednesday , February 23. We look forward to seeing the best players on the Eyre Peninsula competing. JUNIORS The junior ladder is hotting up with all the teams still in the finals race. With four more minor round matches to go before the finals teams will be fired up to have a chance at some finals action. Djokovic 12, Nadal 10, Stosur 9, DeMinaur 8, Federer 8, Alcott 7, Barty 6. In Orange and Green ball tennis players are back on the courts with the McDonald's encouragement awards going to Harley Freeman, Shiloh Freeman, Josiah Jericho and Jordan Jericho. Barty 7 sets 51 games def De Minaur 5 sets 55 games In the doubles Barty got off to their best start for the season with some solid performances from Claire Bailey and Jack Hatzimanolis. Aiden Kay-Baker and Lucy Hartzimanolis had to step up their games when the match was in the balance to win 6-4. Hunter Gray and Callum Whillas came up with big shots to take out the set in the tiebreak 8-6. For DeMinaur their only win in the doubles came through Talia and Lilly Freeman who were too consistent for their opponents. In singles the Freeman girls continued their form to win their matches in convincing style, backed up by Grace Kutny and Javier Keatley who is having a great season. Barty, desperate to get the points and not waste their good work from doubles, started once again adding to their tally with wins to Gray, Whillas and J. Hatzimanolis held his nerve to get over the line 7-5 in the tiebreak. It was then up to L. Hatzamanolis to play her best match for the season to bring home a much needed win for team Barty. McDonald's best player: Lucy Hatzamanolis Djokovic 7 sets 55 games def Stosur 5 sets 51 games McDonald's best player: Jani Howatt Federer 9 sets 59 games def Nadal 3 sets 41 games McDonald's best player Bella White MIXED FRIDAY NIGHT Bendigo Bank 10 sets 80 games def McDonald's 6 sets 60 games In the opening doubles Jayden Townsend and Hunter Gray got McDonald's off to a great start when they had a win over their more experienced opponents. Andrew Cabot and Mitchell Bailey hit straight back for Bendigo Bank to level the scores. Kerry Cabot and Tarnia Rowley added to their teams tally and when Sally Cabot and Julie Polkinghorne recorded the win Bendigo Bank had taken the early lead. Henry Milic worked hard in his match to get over the line 7-5. This was well backed up by Hunter Gray who was in sensational form. Emily Rowe staged a big comeback from been 5-1 down to take out her match 7-5. The ship was steadied by Bendigo Bank with wins to Andrew and Sally Cabot, Rowley, Polkinghorne and when Casanova stepped up to win his singles they were back in command. In the mixed doubles Baird and McDonald tried to keep their team in the match with a solid win and when Hunter Gray and Sienna White combined well to get over the line 6-4 there was a glimmer of hope. This was soon squashed with Casanova and Cabot playing some of their best tennis for the night but it was Bailey and Polkinghorne who sealed the deal. Best: Julie Polkinghorne and Hunter Gray Port Lincoln Dental 14 sets 91 games def Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 2 sets 58 games Best: Dylan Smith and Todd Meaney MEN'S MONDAY NIGHT Eyre Eye Centre 5 sets 37 games def Terry white Chemmart 1 set 22 games Best: Dwayne Povey GPK Accounting 5 sets 31 games def EP Seafoods 1 set 16 games Best: Nathan Beljon Sportspower 6 sets 36 games def Shepperd Building 0 set 12 games Best: Chris Baird

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/luca.cetta/3fff5fc5-e5f6-43d0-ae3d-0a5520bf93bb.jpg/r1_0_445_251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg