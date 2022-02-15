sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Shields def Squaws 9-5 Both teams had key players missing in the final minor round game of the season. Squaws batters jumped out of the box with six safe hits resulting in four runs being scored, Shields batters had trouble adjusting to the pitchers pace holing balls to the infield. In the second shields fielders tighten as the Squaws batters kept skying balls which the outfield caught. Shields batters found the middle of the bat with three safe hits. As the game progressed Squaws batters could not penetrate the clean tight fielding of the Tigers girls with only five safe hits scored after the first innings, Jac Hage had fantastic leg speed to score a home run to add to Squaws total. Shields batters kept placing the ball well and kept the scoreboard ticking over scoring in five of their six innings. Excellent fielding plus good batting resulted in Shields inflicting Squaws first defeat of the season. Best at bat: Shields: L. Dela Cruz and Karinda Weisz (3 from 4); Squaws: Q. Skinn (2 from 3). Roadrunners def Eagles 16-2 Roadrunners were held scoreless in their first dig with impressive pitching on show by Hayley Wiseman, Jessica Jolly the only batter to score a safe hit before side away. Young Eagles stars Katie Wells and Eliza Jacob got the ball rolling early with consecutive safe outfield hits. A brilliant fly catch taken by superwoman, Tessa Rusden, landing on her back in the process, resulted in the out of Koren Jenkins, but allowed a run to be scored for her side. The first innings ended 0-1 Eagles way. Fielding errors in the second proved costly with Roadrunners taking advantage with good base running, but this was followed by a great out being made by K. Jenkins after a throw to catcher Wells at home base denying Roadrunners a run. Consecutive two baggers to Jessica Woolford and Rusden however brought in the next three runs before Eagles fought back to get the finals two outs of the innings. Eagles were held scoreless in their second innings with smart fielding and a strike out to Jolly. Tegan Newman got the third innings underway with a right-field safe hit. Siann Cross and Woolford followed suit also with safe hits into the outfield. In came Dianne McCouaig who smashed a three bag hit to centre-field scoring two runs off the hit. Milly Morton also followed with a two bagger to right field. Roadrunners added six runs to their tally. Eagles went into bat with determination to close the gap. Jacob had impressive speed making it to first base before the throw could be made by McCouaig at third. A cracking centre-field hit to K. Jenkins got Jacob home, Strong fielding however ended Eagles run. Roadrunners' fourth innings showcased another strong bat, with seven runners making it home. This included a two base hit to Kiara Newman, and a three base hit to Morton. Three-up-three down ended a quick Eagles innings bringing the game to a close. Best at bat: Roadrunners: M. Morton (3 from 3); Eagles: E. Jacob (2 from 2). Best in field: Roadrunners: J. Jolly (3 strikeouts, 1 assist). Eagles: B. Jenkins (4 outs). B GRADE Shields def Squaws 12-11 In a very entertaining game whose result was not known until the last bat of the game Shields and Squaws battled each other. Squaws managed one run in their first bat and then contained Shields batters for three up three down. Some wild throws across the diamond coupled with good base running helped shields take the upper hand in the score book. Just when you thought Shields had the game under control the Squaws batters found gaps in the field and fought back. With time running out Shields was trying to break the deadlock on the score book. A small error was all shields needed managing to get a runner on base and with a well placed hit scores the winning run needed. The pitchers in both team where involved in a lot of outs either k2ing batters or successfully fielding batted balls. Best at bat: Squaws: S. Scanlon and B. Green (3 from 4); Shields: Z. Muller and T. Welsh (2 from 4). Best in field: Shields: T. Welsh (10 assists, 8 strike outs); Squaws: S. Scanlon (12 assists, 6 strike outs). Roadrunners def Eagles 29-3 Starting batter, and young gun, Bron Warland did not hesitate with getting this game underway with a cracking centre field solo home run. Warland's inspired teammates followed suit with Donna Bowey and Heather Lawson picking up double base hits. Eagles fought hard with third baser Rebecca Mundy making a great out at home plate and taking an infield catch. Another fly catch taken by pitcher, and future star of the seniors game, Billie Jenkins ended the first dig with Roadrunners getting eight runs on the scoreboard. Shanel Bartley started the first innings for Eagles with a great hit earning her a safe single. Roadrunners pitcher, Jess Noske, halted Bartley's progression around the bases with two consecutive outs. The third out, a fly catch taken by Bowey, sent Eagles back into field. Roadrunners second innings kept the Eagles outfield busy by the batters. Mel Shadwell collected a two base hit adding the ninth run to the tally. A collection of singles added a further five runs. Mundy at third, and Eagles short-stop, Mel Sewer, paired together well for the three outs of the innings. Mundy began Eagles second innings by rocketing a well-connected hit to be undeservedly caught with a quick reaction catch by Erin Everett at short-stop. Sewer and Rachel McFarlane scored singles each, which lead them to both crossing home plate when Bartley had another great hit out to centre field, giving Eagles their first runs of the game. Roadrunners took control of the game in the third innings, despite some lovely left-handed pitches by Bartley who came in to relieve Jenkins. Double base hits were produced by Tanya Habner and Bowey. A generous 15 runs were added to the total. Daranee Kanplong and Mundy were able to make it on base for Eagles third at bat with single cracks. Kanplong made it home for Eagles third run of the game, but Roadrunners strong defence put a halt to any further runs being able to be scored. Best at bat: Roadrunners: S. Kelly (4 from 4), Bron Warland (4 from 5, 1 home run); Eagles: S. Bartley (2 from 2). Best in field: Roadrunners: B. Neindorf (3 outs), E. Everett (2 outs, 1 assist); Eagles: R. Mundy (2 outs), M. Sewer (1 out and 1 assist). UNDER 16 Squaws def Shields 13-3 The undefeated Squaws took on the young Tiger Cubs in the last minor round game, Squaws batters showed patience getting on base and with a couple of safe hits were able to score their maximum five runs. Squaws fielders showed their dominance with strikeouts and great infield plays retiring the Cubs. Squaws batters continued patience for the right ball resulted in the maximum runs again. A change of pitcher from Squaws allowed three safe infield hits from Shields but good fielding only allowed three runs to cross for the game Best at bat: Squaws: T. Skinn and K. Bascomb (2 from 2), J. Defelice (1 from 1); Shields: A. Hartwich (1 from 1). Roadrunners def Eagles 20-3 The Roadrunners young side opened their account for the game with some strong batting. Three safe hits went to Tanayah D'Agostini, Jessica Woolford, Lily 0'Leary and Charlotte Atkins. The maximum five runs was reached and the reigns handed over to Eagles for their first innings. Sophie McFarlane had a safe hit for Eagles, followed by some clever base running, but unfortunately was unable to get home with all three outs being made with throws to Woolford at first base. Impressive hitting continued in the second innings with Roadrunners adding another five runs to their tally. Safe hits were made by D'Agostini, Charlotte Davidson, O'Leary and Lani Newman; and a fantastic Woolford home run to centre field. Woolford continued to shine in Eagles next innings, three-up-three down, collecting all outs at first base. D'Agostini collected herself another safe hit. With bases loaded, Davidson cracked an amazing hit to centre field, adding four runs with a grand slam to the total as a result. A strong defence denied Eagles a run for a third straight inning, with again all outs being made at first base. Roadrunners had four safe hits in the fourth innings to D'Agostini, Woolford, O'Leary, and Sophie Morton, who came on to relieve her younger sister. A further five runs were successfully scored. Softball goals are attained not by strength, but by perseverance, and this is exactly what the Eagles girls showed. Charlee Jenkins produced a great safe hit, followed by a home run to Ella Wiseman, scoring three runs for her team in Eagles last at bat. Best at bat: Roadrunners: T. D'Agostini (4 from 4); Eagles: C. Jenkins (1 from 1). Best in field: Roadrunners: J. Woolford (11 outs); Eagles: R. Wiseman (2 outs).

