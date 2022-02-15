sport, local-sport,

Boston Bay will play host to some of Australia's most recognised sailors next week as the annual Teakle Classic Lincoln Week Regatta gets underway. The event is preceded by the iconic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Friday, now in its 72nd year, which will see a fleet of 25 yachts race across the gulfs and into Port Lincoln. Two local boats will participate in the race, while a total of five will take part in the four-day regatta from Monday. Among the fleet is two local boats - Born to Mentor, skippered by Simon Turvey, and Lincoln Mentor, skippered by Matt Stephens - which will once again act as platforms to introduce young local sailors to the discipline of offshore sailing. In last year's race, Lincoln Mentor took out Division Two by the smallest of margins over Born to Mentor, setting up another great battle for local bragging rights this year. "We have a talented young crew on board this year and we are excited to get out there for this year's race," Turvey said. "Peter Teakle owns the boats and always encourages us to sail our best - he does a lot for local sailing and for the regatta week." Following the impacts of COVID-19 last year, next week's event will also be the first since 2020 that Victorian yachts will be able to race. A total of four yachts are making the trip from the Sandringham Yacht Club in Melbourne, as well as returning event champion and reigning Sydney-Hobart winner, Matt Allen's Ichi Ban from Sydney. Regatta chairperson Andy Dyer said the event was a major part of Port Lincoln's yachting culture and had solidified itself as one of the most recognised destination keelboat events across Australia. "Port Lincoln has a fantastic reputation across the Australian sailing community, mainly due to the glamour sailing conditions on Boston Bay," he said. "But so many people travel far and wide to be here because of the local hospitality that comes with a destination event like Lincoln Week." The Adelaide to Port Lincoln race starts at 3pm Friday with finishers expected in the early hours of Saturday morning, while the Lincoln Week Regatta will run from Monday to Thursday next week.

