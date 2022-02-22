news, local-news, Thevenard Sports Club, playground safety, Regional Safety Grants, RAA, Tom Griffiths, Thevenard, grants

The RAA's Regional Safety Grants have delivered $70,000 to smaller communities and some of that funding will make its way to the Eyre Peninsula region. Successful grant applicants ranged from Coober Pedy to Renmark and then closer to home in Thevenard. The Thevenard Sports Club received $4500 from the grant to help upgrade their playground. Thevenard Sports Club Playground committee member, Sarah Moschos said that the members of the sport's club are very grateful for the funding going toward the development of the playground. "We were very excited to hear we would be receiving the funding," Ms Moschos said. "As a committee we've worked really hard in fundraising for the upgrades. Grant writing isn't easy and it can be a lot of hard work applying for grants. "We'll use the funding to purchase soft fall for the playground as its a safety grant. All the upgrades we'll be looking to make happen in about two to three months. We're still in the planning and fundraising phase, but very much looking forward to the project." This financial year's round of grants was boosted by $20,000 taking the total funds available to $70,000 and resulting in a jump in recipients from 15 last financial year to 19 this time around. RAA Insurance Chief Executive, Tom Griffiths said more than 55 applications were received last month from regional community groups for the annual grants, which provide much-needed support to small communities. "It can be really difficult for small communities in country areas to raise money for important projects, which is why RAA's Regional Safety Grants are so important," Mr Griffiths said. "We increased our allocation for these grants in recognition of the important role hard working regional community groups play in making their local areas safer during the pandemic. "Fundraising for these important projects can be difficult for small regional communities, and RAA's Regional Safety Grants play an important part in providing much needed funds "Since the grant's inception in 2013/14, RAA has been able to provide more than $480,000 in funding to almost 130 worthy causes across the state, which all share a common goal of keeping South Australians safe." If you would like to contribute to the Thevenard Sports Club playground upgrade, please contact the club at: thevenardscc@hotmail.com.

