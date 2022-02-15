sport, local-sport,

Things are starting to hot up on the track as the Port Lincoln Racing Club comes to the business end of the 2021/22 season. The Port Lincoln Cup Prelude meeting on Sunday has attracted 142 nominations with the highlight being the $26,800 Cup Prelude run overt 1750 metres. The race will see a handy bunch of locals have their final run before the Port Lincoln Cup on Friday, March 4 with the winner guaranteed a place in the $54,750 cup race. The Dennis McMahon trained Leonarda looks the leading contender, this mare loves racing here with six wins and five placings from his 15 starts at Ravendale. She fought on bravely when challenged by Fearless Al last start to win and no doubt punters will be with her again. Grinzinger Star must be respected and looks the fresh horse on the scene, he closed off nicely over 1350 metres last start behind My Mate Sonny and is expected to run well out to this trip second-up. Port Augusta trainer Kylie McKerlie will have him peaking for the cup in a fortnight. Another highlight on the card will be the Benchmark 80 Sprint which sees quality gallopers Irish Mint, Centrefield and Superhard clash over 1000 meters. Expect plenty of early speed here and an exciting finish. Addictions is a big watch in the race after racing so well late last year at metro level and giving a good sight in the Christmas Handicap before freshen-up for trainer Trevor Montgomerie. A couple of others to follow during the day are Amani Farasi in the Benchmark 62 event over 1350 meters and grey filly Kova gets her chance to break through in the three-year-old race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/c2d07d49-3a58-45f8-8df5-65e21c6dc3ae.jpg/r0_208_1811_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg