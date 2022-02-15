sport, local-sport,

PORT LINCOLN 10/195 DEF BY EASTERN EYRE 4/199 A strong batting effort from Eastern Eyre has given them a six-wicket win against Port Lincoln at Cleve Oval on Sunday. The visitors elected to bat and Rhett Schumann claimed the first two wickets, bowling Bodhi Fauser for 21 and had Charlie Shepperd caught for 10 to have Port Lincoln at 2/41. The partnership of Billy Campbell and Nathan Sincock set up Port Lincoln well before drinks, getting their team into triple figures and both building to half centuries. Todd Schumann would make an impact with the ball after drinks, getting Campbell out lbw for 57, soon after he would claim the wickets of Archer Pertzel (13) and Aaron Siebert (7). Sincock continued to rack up runs for Port Lincoln as more wickets fell, he would finally be caught for 54 before Eastern Eyre cleaned up the tail end to have the visitors all out on a well hit 195 in the 50th over. Schumann made a big impact with the ball, taking 4/19 off 6.1 overs. The Eastern Eyre run chase got off to a rough start with Michael Noble (8) and Zac Meyer (20) out in the first few overs but the home side had their own partnership to help set up victory. Ben Shannon and Carl Jaeschke batted superbly to rack up a partnership of nearly 150 runs over more than 80 balls, and when Shannon was finally caught out for 73, Eastern Eyre were needing just 16 runs to win. Port Lincoln claimed one more wicket with Hank Burton bowled for one, but Jaeschke (71 n.o.) and T. Schumann (12 n.o.) bringing up the winning runs in the final over, Schumann hitting a four off the final ball to bring the win in style. Jace Morgan was the sole wicket taker for Port Lincoln with 4/41 off eight overs while Campbell took two catches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/22c220bd-8c29-4316-b486-41c3dfa14be4.jpeg/r663_821_3485_2415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg