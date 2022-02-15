news, local-news,

The state election is coming up on March 19 and for residents on the Eyre Peninsula it will mean choosing who they think will best represent their electorate of Flinders moving forward. Here is a look at the four candidates for Flinders. Flinders has been a Liberal Party seat since 1993 and Sam Telfer is stepping up to be the Liberal candidate in the 2022 election. Mr Telfer brings with him more than a decade of experience in local government including as mayor of Tumby Bay District Council. He said He put himself forward as a passionate and positive local who was determined to advance the needs of the Eyre Peninsula. "I live, work and raise our family locally, and have always been willing to work hard, highlighted by over a decade in local government including at senior level across the EP," he said. "I have a passion for our local communities and am committed to listening to those locals across the whole of Flinders." Mr Telfer said the region could continue to thrive with effective investment into regional health, roads, education and productive infrastructure, and it was only through a Liberal government that those levels of investment were made. "I am not afraid to stand up for our region, even in challenging situations, and have never been one to simply 'toe the line'," he said. "I am putting my hand up as I believe I have the skills, passion and drive to help the communities of Flinders excel and thrive, and I'm asking for your vote at the state election." Liz Habermann from Wudinna has thrown her hat into the ring to try and be a representative for the people of the Eyre Peninsula. A mother of five Mrs Habermann helps run the bakery at Wudinna, with her husband Brett, and also served on the local council. She said she experienced her own personal hardship with the death of her son Rhys following a battle with a terminal illness. "Through that experience I learnt change is possible, but you have to fight and you have to bring the community with you," she said. Mrs Habermann said she had been a Liberal voter but felt with the region being a safe Liberal seat communities like her own had been neglected. "We have lost our GPs, lost our rail, and communities around us are dying," she said. Mrs Habermann said she would fight for what was needed, which included the return of rail, better roads, health care, aged care and water security. She said it was time for a change in the electorate. "I know it will not be an easy job, but I am ready for the challenge of representing you, being accountable to you and not the Liberal Party and being your voice in our Parliament," she said. "The time for change is now." Dr Kathryn Hardwick-Franco has nominated for the Greens in the 2022 state election and is determined to look out for the communities, and environment of the Eyre Peninsula. Connected to the region for more than 30 years, Dr Hardwick-Franco is a small business owner and has been a passionate volunteer with community groups for more than 20 years. Her work has included in environmental and educational roles, supporting volunteer groups as well as non-government organisations, state and federal agencies. Dr Hardwick-Franco said she represented The Greens because the party cared for communities and the environment, rather than corporations. "During my PhD I came to understand the science about climate change and now carry a deep moral obligation to represent people in Flinders," she said. "Our livelihoods and key industries rely on sustainable practices and healthy environments." Dr Hardwick-Franco said the people of Flinders were looking for funding to go towards areas including public housing and aged care, investment in infrastructure, education, and health care. She said she would campaign against a nuclear waste facility at Kimba and rocket launching at Whalers Way, and for bringing renewable energy to the region. "Voting Greens this election means we can hold the balance of power and hold the government to account, to serve the interests of communities, not corporations," she said. Lillian Poynter has become the latest candidate to put her name forward for Flinders, running with the South Australian Nationals in the 2022 state election. Married for 31 years with four adult children, Mrs Poynter has a strong belief in family values and maintaining the traditional way of life in regional South Australia. She has also been active for 16 years with the Port Lincoln Calisthenics Club and believed in giving back to the community. Mrs Poynter said concern about diminishing local health motivated her to fight for increased funding for regional health services, aged care services, local ambulance numbers and end of life care. "We need to ensure that we have the healthcare options here on the West Coast, it's a long way to Adelaide, we need to be making sure that the care required to raise a family or to look after our elderly is provided right here," she said. Mrs Poynter said she supported small to medium businesses, improving health, education and child care services, improving infrastructure and government service delivery and stronger bio-security. She said she was also committed to forfeiting a tax-payer funded vehicle. "I believe it is more important to be spending money on safer, better regional roads than on perks for politicians," she said.

