news, local-news, Port Lincoln Cabin Park, Eyre Way, Tim Hogg, South Australian Tourism Commission, Tourism Industry Development Fund, Rodney Harrex, Steven Marshall

The Eyre Peninsula is set to receive over $255,000 dollars in funding to help develop tourism within the area. The funding has been made possible through the Tourism Industry Development Fund. Since September 2020, the fund has brought a total of $82.7 million tourism projects to fruition, creating 608 ongoing tourism jobs in the process. The Port Lincoln Cabin Park is set to receive $89,110 for the refurbishment of 18 cabins and corporate business facilities for guests. Eyre Way will be granted $166,683 to help build of four new sustainable accommodation 'tiny homes' on the Eyre Peninsula. Owner and operator of Eyre Way, Tim Hogg said its an absolute privilege to be receiving the grant funding. "It's an experience that is something a little different and from left field," Mr Hogg said. "It will give people something they can't experience in Adelaide or a big CBD. It's unique and it will be a memorable experience for anyone. "The homes are small, but they pack a lot of punch. People are wanting a sustainable holiday these days. It's also a holiday with a smaller footprint to help the environment." With the build already underway, these tiny homes will be sure to bring people to the Eyre Peninsula from around the country to enjoy. "The first home was launched in December of last year," Mr Hogg said. "The second one is looking to be launched in April this year. All the tiny homes will be completed this year." The South Australian Tourism Commission has fully allocated the $20 million Fund, awarding grants to 114 projects across the state. Premier Steven Marshall said the 114 projects supported by the fund are expected to inject an additional $74.5 million to the state's visitor economy each year, boosting businesses and creating jobs. "With $20 million in grants awarded across all 11 tourism regions, we're supporting South Australian tourism businesses to attract more visitors who will stay longer and spend more pumping $74.5 million into the state and creating jobs for South Australians now and into the future," Premier Marshall said. "This fund is set to generate more than 600 ongoing jobs in South Australia's visitor economy, on top of the more than 1,180 jobs created in construction, as the projects are built." South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive, Rodney Harrex said the fund has supported tourism operators to meet what has been record-breaking regional tourism demand. "Last year, regional SA celebrated seven consecutive months of record-high regional demand and we expect regional tourism will continue to play a major role in recovering our state's visitor economy," Mr Harrex said. "One of the strategic priorities identified across all regions for growing the visitor economy is improved tourism infrastructure, that's improved accommodation, product and experiences, and that's exactly what this fund is doing. "When visitors check out one of these new offerings like Beerenberg in the Adelaide Hills or Oliver's Taranga on the Fleurieu Peninsula, they are supporting our industry and they are supporting regional economies. "With over 60 new projects backed by this Fund to be complete this year, locals and visitors alike have even more reasons to see South Australia."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/610f2c12-cf6a-4f48-b500-a59b8fa6c0f0.jpg/r419_37_1300_535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg