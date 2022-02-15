Rains predicted for flood affected SA regions

news, local-news,

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of South Australia's West Coast with a forecasted rainfall of between 5mm to 40mm to fall during tonight, Tuesday, February 15, and tomorrow morning, Wednesday, February 16. The forecast mentions there could be up to 60mm of localised falls during that period. There could also be lightning and thunderstorms expected over the two days. South Australian State Emergency Service is reminding people to stay alert and have a contingency plan in place if they are travelling through the area. SASES State Duty Officer Dave O'Shannessy said rainfalls could worsen conditions in areas which had been recently flooded. "In areas which remain saturated from the previous flooding event, additional rainfall could lead to run off and further pooling of water,'' he said. "With the potential for further rains we ask people to consider their travel routes through the Eyre Peninsula region over the next 48 hours and, where possible, stay on main roads with hard surfaces, as unsealed roads may become impassable, and people run the risk of becoming stranded. "Regardless of the surface type, we remind people to never walk, ride or drive through flood water. SES advises:

